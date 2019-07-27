DES MOINES — Sioux City's Shelby Houlihan claimed the title in the women's 1,500 meter run at the USATF Outdoor Track and Field Meet for the second straight year, winning once again by a narrow margin over a familiar rival Saturday at Drake Stadium.
The former East High and Arizona State University standout edged fellow Iowan Jenny Simpson in the final of the 1,500 at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, setting a Drake Stadium record in the process with a time of 4:03.46. The previous record was held by Simpson, a native of Webster City.
“I love and respect Jenny," said Houlihan after the race. "She’s someone I’ve looked up to most of my career. To be able to run against her, here, at home, it’s pretty awesome.
The win came at the site of many of Houlihan (and Simpson's) biggest prep highlights and led to an epic showdown for the second straight year.
Lauren Johnson set the early pace leading for most of the first two laps before Simpson grabbed the lead by a short margin over Houlihan. The lead changed hands of for a third and final time on the last lap of the Drake blue oval, giving Houlihan the title.
“I grew up here, running state and Drake relays, this track is really familiar," Houlihan said. "I have a lot of good vibes associated with it. To have the stadium record is just a cherry on top.”
Simpson, who was the 1,500 world champion back in 2011, saw edge in head to head races with Houlihan drop to 7-4 after the narrow loss.
“I knew that I was 4:03 for the stadium record, and she had run 4:03.1," Simpson said. "It’s so funny the weird things that go through your mind. Sometimes you’re standing on the startling line and you smell people’s hot dogs and you’re like ‘why is that on my brain right now.’"
"But I came across the line and I knew we had been running fast because I saw 3:02 on the clock when I crossed with 400 to go.”
The winning time was just .06 under the Drake Stadium record. The result earned both Simpson and Houlihan a berth at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 27-Oct. 6.
Dendinger, Boman compete
Michaela Dendinger, a former Wayne State athlete, finished 10th in the hammer throw with a 210-6 best. Lara Boman, who recently ended her eligibility at South Dakota, finished last in a field of 15, completing one legal throw of 200-3. DeAnna Price of Southern Illinois won the event in a world-leading effort of 256-8.
Nilsen finishes seventh
South Dakota's Chris Nilsen experienced some cramps in the heat on Saturday, and because of it, he finished seventh in the men's pole vault.
He cleared 17 feet, 11 inches, but missed both attempts at 18-6 3/4.
Felix ends up 6th in 100-meter dash
Allyson Felix downplayed any hint of disappointment.
This performance wasn't about the now, but a year from now for the Tokyo Games.
In that respect, the six-time Olympic gold medalist feels on the right track. Maybe even ahead of schedule in her return eight months after having a baby.
Felix finished sixth in the 400-meter final at the U.S. championships Saturday and missed out on qualifying in an individual event for worlds for the first time as a professional.
"I knew that it was a less-than-ideal situation for me," Felix said. "But being in this environment and being back in the final, it kind of gets the juices flowing. It's going to be a lot easier going into next year and getting a full year of training."
Felix fell behind early in the race and couldn't make up ground. Shakima Wimbley won in 50.21 seconds, with Kendall Ellis taking second and Wadeline Jonathas third. Felix finished in 51.94.
After it was over, Felix went over to the stands and picked up her daughter, Camryn. Only 32 weeks into her pregnancy, Felix gave birth to Camryn on Nov. 28 in an emergency Cesarean section after tests showed the baby's heart rate had dropped to dangerous levels.
Gradually, she's worked her way back. The 33-year-old Felix can still make the U.S. relay team for the world championships in Doha this fall. She's made every world outdoor team, beginning in 2003.
"This gave me a taste. I know it's there," Felix said. "The fire is there. I'll be back next year."