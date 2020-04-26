Sioux City's Brittni Donaldson making the best of her situation in Toronto

One of Donaldson's most memorable games occurred during a 99-97 overtime road win at Drake when the junior knocked down a school record eight 3-pointers.

“She was a tremendous competitor,” Warren said. “There wasn’t a time that she didn’t give everything she had, and junior and senior year that was very limited in practice. She still had the mindset to be able to watch the game without practicing, and come in and find ways to contribute. That speaks volumes of her basketball IQ.”

As injures piled up and Donaldson's dreams of playing professional basketball faded, she began to re-evaluate her interests and passion.

“As traumatic as it was for me to have to separate myself from Brittni the basketball player, it was equally important for me to do that in that time,” Donaldson recalls. “Once my basketball career was over I could stand on my own two feet and know who I was, what I stood for and what I valued.

“It was a turning point in my personal development of who am I, what do I want? What has basketball given me and how can I take that into the next phase of my life?”