Sioux City's Drako Rodriguez gets his UFC contract

Rodriguez came into the bout with a 6-1 record under the training of Welling, who couldn't be in Vegas for the fight. Welling taught Rodriguez his striking and Woodbury Central grad Nathan Ryan taught him how to wrestle effectively.

Martinez also came in with a 6-1 record and Rodriguez was preparing for a bloody fight, one that could go the distance.

In 2:22, Rodriguez put Martinez to sleep with the triangle choke hold.

"He wanted to knock me out, anyway he could. He wanted to go through me. He was buying into his own hype," Rodriguez said. "The only bad thing I said is 'His dream is going to the UFC, he is going to keep dreaming because I am going to get that contract before him.' I didn't want to say all of this bad stuff and end up losing because I would be the one that looked bad."

Rodriguez's social media blew up after the win. He noticed his Instagram account, which is drakorodriguez, grew in followers and he was getting a good amount of mentions on Twitter, which is drakorodriguez2.

Rodriguez is back in Sioux City as he works on getting his passport and prepping for his first UFC fight. He will continue to work with Welling but Rodriguez is also looking to expand his training as well.

"I do have to go out of town and find some new places to train, find people that are in my same situation. I want to grow as a fighter," Rodriguez said. "I just can't be fighting people in town but I still want to be here. Maybe half and half. I still have Brett here and he's helped me get in this position. Brett and I have a good thing together."

