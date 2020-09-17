Sioux City's Drako Rodriguez gets UFC contract

White was impressed Rodriguez brought up Spike TV, which is now Paramount TV.

"Dana liked my personality. He talked to one of his partners and said 'this kid talked about Spike!' He's been waiting for someone to say that," Rodriguez said. "That's why they put the reruns on then. Maybe a kid would grew up watching those. I got to talk with Dana and everything."

Rodriguez might have spent more time with White than he did in the octogan.

Rodriguez came into the bout with a 6-1 record under the training of Welling, who couldn't be in Vegas for the fight. Welling taught Rodriguez his striking and Woodbury Central grad Nathan Ryan taught him how to wrestle effectively.

Martinez also came in with a 6-1 record and Rodriguez was preparing for a bloody fight, one that could go the distance.

In 2:22, Rodriguez put Martinez to sleep with the triangle choke hold.

"He wanted to knock me out, anyway he could. He wanted to go through me. He was buying into his own hype," Rodriguez said. "The only bad thing I said is 'His dream is going to the UFC, he is going to keep dreaming because I am going to get that contract before him.' I didn't want to say all of this bad stuff and end up losing because I would be the one that looked bad."