Sioux City's Drako Rodriguez gets UFC contract

Drako Rodriguez didn't go to Las Vegas to talk. He didn't go down there to brag about his skills. He didn't go there to get in the face of his opponent in the pre-bout weigh-in.
The Sioux City MMA fighter went to Las Vegas to win a fight and earn a UFC contract during Dana White's UFC Contender Series on Sept. 8.
Rodriguez sticked to his gameplan in what ended up being an impressive fight for the 24-year-old. His opponent, Mana Martinez, tried for an omoplata armlock when the two were on the mat but Rodriguez fought it off and got in a triangle choke hold.
That proved to be the end of the bout. Martinez never tapped but he did go limp from Rodriguez's hold, giving Rodriguez the 135-pound bantamweight win via submission TKO in 2:22 on ESPN+.
Rodriguez got up and yelled "I need that contract Dana!"
UFC President Dana White took notice and was impressed with Rodriguez's performance. After Rodriguez's win, White offered Rodriguez a four-fight UFC contract.
"It feels good. Now that a week has passed, I can't believe it," Rodriguez said. "It does feel (surreal). It means, to me, I just have to work harder. I want to thank my coach Brett Welling."
White was so impressed with Rodriguez that he almost put him on the UFC 253 card later this month at Fight Island. UFC 253 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, and is headlined by the middleweight fight between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.
But Rodriguez's first official UFC fight will have to wait since there was a slight hiccup in being able to add him to the UFC 253 card.
"We were thinking like maybe we might fight in three months and I would take some time to work on my wrestling, my kicks, my jujutsu, but they offered me the fight on the UFC 253 card," Rodriguez said. "Then they asked if I had a passport and I don't, so I couldn't fight. I am working on getting my passport and they know that and hopefully they want me for the next one."
Rodriguez not only impressed White with his performance in the octagon, but also because of how he learned about the UFC. When Rodriguez was about 13 or 14, he was watching WWE Monday Night Raw with his uncle, who turned the channel to Spike TV, which was showing old UFC fights with Chuck Liddell.
Rodriguez fell in love with the UFC right away and has said in interviews how those fights influenced him.
White was impressed Rodriguez brought up Spike TV, which is now Paramount TV.
"Dana liked my personality. He talked to one of his partners and said 'this kid talked about Spike!' He's been waiting for someone to say that," Rodriguez said. "That's why they put the reruns on then. Maybe a kid would grew up watching those. I got to talk with Dana and everything."
Rodriguez might have spent more time with White than he did in the octogan.
Rodriguez came into the bout with a 6-1 record under the training of Welling, who couldn't be in Vegas for the fight. Welling taught Rodriguez his striking and Woodbury Central grad Nathan Ryan taught him how to wrestle effectively.
Martinez also came in with a 6-1 record and Rodriguez was preparing for a bloody fight, one that could go the distance.
In 2:22, Rodriguez put Martinez to sleep with the triangle choke hold.
"He wanted to knock me out, anyway he could. He wanted to go through me. He was buying into his own hype," Rodriguez said. "The only bad thing I said is 'His dream is going to the UFC, he is going to keep dreaming because I am going to get that contract before him.' I didn't want to say all of this bad stuff and end up losing because I would be the one that looked bad."
Rodriguez's social media blew up after the win. He noticed his Instagram account, which is drakorodriguez, grew in followers and he was getting a good amount of mentions on Twitter, which is drakorodriguez2.
Rodriguez is back in Sioux City as he works on getting his passport and prepping for his first UFC fight. He will continue to work with Welling but Rodriguez is also looking to expand his training as well.
"I do have to go out of town and find some new places to train, find people that are in my same situation. I want to grow as a fighter," Rodriguez said. "I just can't be fighting people in town but I still want to be here. Maybe half and half. I still have Brett here and he's helped me get in this position. Brett and I have a good thing together."
