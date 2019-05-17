VERMILLION, S.D. -- The newest venue in the Tri-State Masters rotation proved to be a difficult task for players here Friday.
Nobody broke par at The Bluffs, which hosted the opening round of the 15th annual Tri-State Masters for the first time. Players had to endure a couple of weather delays and accuracy was at a premium since the wind was blowing and the rough was thick and difficult to negotiate.
Matt Pitts of Cherokee, Iowa, and Louis Sitting Crow, a Vermillion native now residing at Dakota Dunes, each shot 1-over-par 73 to share the lead after the first 18 holes.
Pitts had nine-hole scores of 37 and 36 while Sitting Crow shot a sizzling 32 on the back nine after a 41 on the front.
The Tri-State Masters, one of the point tournaments used to determine the Iowa Amateur of the Year, is played on three courses in three states. The scene shifts to Covington Links in South Sioux City for the second round Saturday and the final round will be held at Green Valley in Sioux City Sunday.
Pitts is a former Morningside College golfer and past champion of the Sioux Valley Amateur, Iowa’s oldest match play tournament played at Cherokee Golf Course. He has been in contention in a number of Sioux City ‘major’ tournaments the past several years.
This is new territory, however, for Sitting Crow, a 38-year-old construction worker who is a member at The Bluffs. Sitting Crow normally takes part in these events, but this is the first time he has been atop a major leader board.
Defending champion Adam Fields is part of a large group just one shot behind after shooting 74. Tyson Bodlak and Al Pottebaum – both past major champions – also carded 74 as did Jackson Thompson, a standout performer at Bishop Heelan High School. Thompson recently received an offer to golf at USD.
Reigning Men’s City champion Colin Mitchell and Ray Sencenbaugh are another shot behind at 75. Also in their group were recent Elk Point Early Bird winner Nick Dreckman along with Jason Vander Kooi.
Bodlak won the 2016 Men’s City Championship while Le Mars, Iowa, veteran Pottebaum is a multiple River-Cade winner.
Bill Mathers, who shared 2018 Siouxland Senior Player of the Year honors with Jeff Donaldson, shot 76 on Friday and shares the Senior Division lead with Scott Wieck.
The field will be flighted after the second round at Covington, which is an entirely different challenge than The Bluffs. Covington is noted for its narrow tree-lined fairways and big, undulating greens.
Fields shot 70 at Covington in last year’s Tri-State Masters, but still trailed by eight shots heading into the final round. He went on to win the tournament by one shot to complete a career “grand slam” of Sioux City majors, then added victories in the Interstate Amateur and River-Cade.
Remarkably, Fields has overcome a serious leg injury to compete in this year’s Masters. The Pottawattamie County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a harrowing accident while on duty last winter and had to undergo extensive rehabilitation to even be able to play this weekend.