SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux City Explorers raced out of the gate with a six-run first which powered their 9-1 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Wednesday.
Kyle Wren began the rally on the first pitch of the night with a base hit and was advanced to third on a Drew Stankiewicz double. A Nate Samson ground out scored Wren and a Hazelbaker single scored Stankiewicz to put the X’s up 2-0. Two singles loaded the bases for Adam Sasser who drove a pitch the opposite way over the left field wall for his first professional grand slam, setting up the X’s with a 6-0 lead at the end of the top of the first.
Sasser has now hit all four of his home runs on the season against Sioux Falls and has driven in 20 RBIs against the Birds in 13 games.
That was really all the X’s offense needed to supply Pete Tago (5-3). He tossed six innings of one-run ball, allowing only five hits and three walks while striking out nine in the contest.
In two starts against Sioux Falls, Tago has thrown a combined 13 innings, allowing only three runs, on 10 hits, with 21 strikeouts.
Sioux Falls got their lone run of the ball game in the third as Brett Vertigan hit his first of a pair of doubles and scored on a base hit from Andrew Ely.
Sioux City added a pair in the fourth. Wren reached on a walk and he scored from first on Stankiewicz’ second double of the ball game. Stankiewicz scored on a Samson grounder to third which resulted in a throwing error and put the X’s up 8-1.
Jeremy Hazelbaker finished off the scoring for the night with his fourth homer of the season. The no doubt shot put the X’s up 9-1.
Tago retired the final six batters that he faced in the ball game. Joe Riley tossed two scoreless frames for the Explorers out of the pen and Juan Aguilera finished off the ball game with a scoreless ninth. The X’s tossed four no-hit innings to finish off the win.