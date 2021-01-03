South Dakota quarterback Chris Streveler throws first NFL touchdown in season finale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray sat out most of the first three quarters with an ankle injury and when he finally returned, wasn't able to rally the Cardinals into the playoffs.

Murray was hurt on the first possession Sunday and didn't return until early in the fourth quarter, when the Cardinals trailed the Los Angeles Rams 18-7.

That's how the game ended after Murray's first drive ended in a blocked field goal and he wasn't able to get the Cards any closer.

Arizona missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. The Rams clinched a wild-card spot.

“Not being able to play in a majority of this game stinks,” Murray said. “I know we are a playoff team, but we hurt ourselves and we held ourselves back.”

Murray injured his right ankle when he was sacked on the Cardinals’ first drive. He went to the locker room and returned to the sideline.

Murray had 14 yards of offense (7 rushing, 7 passing) on the first drive before the Cardinals were forced to punt near midfield. Arizona quickly got it back when Jordan Hicks intercepted John Wolford’s pass at the Rams 20 and returned it 6 yards.