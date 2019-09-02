X's Samson named to All-Star team
The American Association announced their postseason All-Star team today and Nate Samson of the Sioux City Explorers was named as the shortstop. All-Star teams were selected with votes from every teams coaches and media.
Samson leads the Explorers in hitting with a .327 average that also happens to be tied for third in the league. He is currently tied for the league lead with 130 hits. His 60 runs scored, 67 RBI’s and 21 stolen bases all rank second on the team. Samson has also collected 24 doubles and five triples. Samson has struck out only 25 times and has drawn 30 walks.
Samson has a fielding percentage of .977 and has helped turn 56 double plays this season.
It is the second straight season in which the league has chosen Samson as a postseason All-Star. He was also a mid-season All-Star.
Samson has played in 407 games, and has collected 540 hits. He is only 102 hits shy of Michael Lang’s all time career franchise record of 642. Samson’s 97 doubles places him only nine back of Lang’s career record of 106. He’s never struck out more than he has walked in a single season with only 98 whiffs total.
Dolincheck, Nordeen earn GPAC honors
Sophomore quarterback Joe Dolincheck and senior defensive back Klayton Nordeen were recognized recognized as the Great Plains Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively.
Dolincheck was a rousing 23-of-28 passing which included 316 yards and five touchdowns in his first collegiate start in Morningside's 80-0 win on Saturday.
Nordeen was very active with six tackles, a fumble recovery, a touchdown return of 86 yards and an interception.
Mustang Talk begins Tuesday
Morningside College's athletic department continues its Mustang Talks series in 2019-20.
The first event, highlighted by updates from the fall sports coaches, is Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Bob Roe’s Point After located at 2320 Transit Avenue in Sioux City. Attendees will hear from head football coach Steve Ryan, head women’s volleyball coach Beth Donnelly, head men’s and women’s soccer coach Tom Maxon, head men’s and women’s cross-country coach Dave Nash, head men’s and women’s tennis coach Michael McLaughlin and head dance team coach Alisha Steckler.
Mustang Talks begins at 12:00 p.m. Cost is $7 for a buffet luncheon.
UNI's Cook named FCS Player of the Week
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – A day after UNI freshman kicker Matthew Cook was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, he earned FCS STATS Special Teams National Player of the Week honors for his performance in the 3 overtime loss at No. 21 Iowa State.
Saturday, he went 4-for-4 in field goals, including a make from 50 yards and one from 49 yards.
The walk-on proved valuable for UNI when he took the field with 12:56 remaining in the third quarter to attempt a 50-yard field goal. The ball carried over the crossbar to tie the game at 3-3. It was the first from that distance for the Panthers since Michael Schmadeke made a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter at home against South Dakota in 2015.
Cook added a 31-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining in the third before hitting a 49-yarder in the first overtime and a 28-yarder in the third overtime.