SPORTS BRIEFS: Former Sioux City Explorer John Nogowski called up

Former X called up by Cards
SIOUX CITY -- The St. Louis Cardinals promoted infielder and former Sioux City Explorer John Nogowski to the big league club on Thursday night.
Nogowski was a member of the 2017 Explorers team for a brief time. Nogowski dominated American Association pitching, hitting for a blistering .402 average through 34 games. He swatted four home runs, 12 doubles, drove in 28 runs and scored 20 runs.
Nogowski had his contract purchased by the Cardinals on June 26, 2017.
Nogowski spent the rest of the 2017 season and the following summer with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals of the Texas League. Over 142 games, he hit for a .303 average, crushing 14 home runs, collecting 82 RBIs and scoring 73 runs. He showed great plate discipline, registering 68 walks while whiffing only 46 times.
Last season was his first year spent at the Triple-A level, playing for the Memphis Redbirds of the Pacific Coast League. He hit for a .295 batting average over 117 games. He hit 15 home runs, drove in 75 and scored 77 while also legging out 22 doubles. He again showed a great eye at the plate earning 69 walks to just 54 strikeouts.
The 6’0, 245-pound 27-year-old from Tallahassee, Florida, has been primarily used as a first basemen with the Cardinals organization, with playing just a handful of games in the outfield.
Nogowski was a 34th round draft pick by the Oakland Athletics in 2014 after a stellar career at his hometown Florida State University where he was an All-ACC selection in 2014.
With the promotion, Nogowski, now becomes the 32nd league alumnus to reach the majors and becomes the fifth Sioux City Explorer to ever do so. He is now the fourth player during the Steve Montgomery era to play for Sioux City and reach the major leagues, joining Parker Markel, Tayler Scott and Ryan Court.
Siouxland United wins rugby title
A pair of blowout victories propelled the Siouxland United Wolves to a Nebraska state championship in rugby 7's last weekend at the Storz Rugby Complex in Omaha, Neb.
The Wolves had a lead going into the final week of the tournament with a first-place finish in week one, a third-place finish in week two and a tie for first in week three.
The Wolves shutout North 34-0 in the first match last weekend and followed that up with a 22-0 win over North to win the title.
