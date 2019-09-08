North grad Donaldson promoted
TORONTO -- Sioux City North grad Brittni Donaldson received a promotion within the Toronto Raptors organization, which won the NBA Finals.
Donaldson, who was a data analyst on staff, will assume the analytics coaching position on head coach Nick Nurse's staff, officially becoming an assistant coach in the NBA, according to the Toronto Sun.
Donaldson joined the Raptors in 2017 at part of Raptors General Manager Masai Ujiri's staff.
Donaldson becomes the 10th female to join an NBA coaching staff.
Rozeboom earns MVFC honor
ST. LOUIS -- South Dakota State's Christian Rozeboom is among the Missouri Valley Football Conference's players of the week for their performances in the Jackrabbits' 38-3 victory over Long Island University on Sept. 7.
A senior linebacker from Sioux Center, Iowa, Rozeboom recorded a team-high eight tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass in earning Defensive Player of the Week honors. His interception in the third quarter came in the middle of the Jackrabbits scoring 14 points in a 19-second span. As a team, the Jackrabbits held LIU out of the end zone and limited the Sharks to only 123 yards of total offense and eight first downs.
The third-ranked Jackrabbits, 1-1 overall, host Drake Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
Iowa Men's Fastpitch HOF ceremony
The induction ceremony for the Iowa Men's Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 29, at the Quality Inn in Ames, Iowa.
At noon, there will be a two-meat buffet lunch. The cost of the lunch is $26 per person. Children under 10 will be $14 each. Please make checks payable to the Iowa Men's Fastpitch Softball HOF by Sept. 21. Mail the checks to Leroy Wegmann at 2480 Victoria Street, Marion, Iowa, 52302.
The induction ceremony will take place after the meal. The inductees this year are John Amsbaugh, Ron Ege, Doug Peyton, Steve Anderson, Jack Larsen, Steve Philips, Keith Boots, Michael Olson, Steve VanGinkel, Bob Brady and Mark Paulsen.
USD announces track and field slate
VERMILLION, S.D. -- A quartet of home meets including the 2020 Summit League Championships’ return to Vermillion, a National Pole Vault Summit and a trio of prestigious relay meets highlight the 2019-20 South Dakota track and field schedule.
South Dakota will host the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the Lillibridge Track Complex from May 14-16. It will be the Coyotes’ second time hosting the meet overall and first since 2016.
Additional outdoor home meets include the South Dakota Challenge (April 3-4) and the USD Twilight (April 21) at Lillibridge. South Dakota’s lone home meet of the indoor season, the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet, is scheduled for Feb. 8 on the Mildred J. Hillenbrand Memorial Track inside the DakotaDome.
The Coyotes spice up 2020’s indoor season with the National Pole Vault Summit (Jan. 17-18) in Reno, Nevada. South Dakota boasted the nation’s No. 1 men’s and No. 2 women’s pole vault squads in the nation in 2019 according to the USTFCCCA event squad rankings.
South Dakota also makes trips to the Big 12’s Iowa State for the Iowa State Classic (Feb. 14-15) in Ames and the Big Ten’s Nebraska twice for the Adidas Classic (Feb. 1) and the Nebraska Tune-Up (21) in Lincoln.
The Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships will be hosted by Purdue Fort Wayne for the final time on Feb. 28-29 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The outdoor season brings with it a slate of large relay meets with the red and white in action. South Dakota will compete at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays (March 25-28), the Mt. SAC Relays (April 16-18) and the Drake Relays (April 23-25).
Local annual relay meets include the Howard Wood Dakota Relays (May 1-2) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the Sioux City Relays (April 17-18) in Sioux City, Iowa.
South Dakota also makes its debut at the K.T. Woodman Classic held in Wichita, Kansas, on April 10-11.