Olympian to be in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Mariners swim club is holding a swim camp at North High School on Saturday and Sunday with Olympic gold medalist Nick Thoman. The meet is ran by Fitter and Faster.
There will be four sessions. The first is 9 a.m. check-in on Saturday and a 12:30 p.m. check-in for the second session. The third session check-in is at 9 a.m. Sunday and the fourth session is 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The sessions are for swimmers ages eight and older.
The cost is $129 plus taxes & fees per sessions. All four sessions together cost $459 with taxes and fees.
Session one features high performance freestyle and backstroke. Session two focuses on fast flip turns and open turns. Session three deals with high performance butterfly and breaststroke and sessions four deals with starts, relay exchanges and underwaters.
Thoman will lead all four sessions. Swimmers and parents are invited to ask Thomas questions during a Q&A session.
Swimmers can take a photo with Thoman and get an autograph with him.
BCU home soccer matches moved
SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff's soccer matches on Saturday have been moved to Memorial Field due to the recent wet conditions.
Saturday's soccer matches will now be played at Memorial Field with the women's match starting at 5 p.m. and the men's match to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Iowa's Pemsl suspended
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa redshirt junior Cordell Pemsl was arrested by law enforcement early Friday morning in Iowa City for operating while intoxicated (OWI).
UI athletics department officials are in the process of gathering facts in regards to the incident. Pemsl will be suspended from all basketball related activities indefinitely and is subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct and the rules and regulations of the basketball program.
Pemsl, a native of Dubuque, Iowa, has played in 67 career games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
USD's Kubas takes home honor
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota freshman triathlete Ella Kubas has been named the All-West Region Freshman by the College Triathlon Coaches Association.
Kubas takes home the all-region freshman award for the second-straight regional meet. She also received the All-Central Region Freshman honor.
Kubas placed fifth at Sunday’s West Regional Qualifier in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. She clocked a time of 1:05:30.4 to lead the Coyotes at the meet. It marks the second-fastest time by a Coyote on the course inside the Rocky Point Recreation Area.
South Dakota hosts the first home triathlon meet in program history this upcoming weekend. The Coyotes will host the USD Invitational at 9 a.m. Sunday in Yankton, South Dakota.
USD XC ranked 10th
NEW ORLEANS -- South Dakota women’s cross country moved up in the latest USTFCCCA Regional Rankings to 10th in the Midwest. The Coyotes remain the only Summit League team ranked on the women’s side.
South Dakota swept its first two meets of 2019 by bringing home meet titles at the NDSU Bison Open and Augustana Twilight. The Yotes have topped foes that include the Big Ten’s Nebraska, Summit League preseason favorite North Dakota State, South Dakota State and North Dakota.
Junior Abby Ripperda paced the Coyotes in both meets, individually winning the Augustana Twilight and placing second at the NDSU Bison Open. The Coyotes have continued with the pack mentality this fall, placing all seven women in the top-14 of the field at Augustana.
The Coyotes travel to the Woody Greeno Invitational held at the Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday morning.