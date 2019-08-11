Stampede fall to Fargo in Elite Bowl
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Stampede lost to the Fargo Invaders 16-7 in the Elite Bowl XII on Saturday at Memorial Field.
The game was scoreless after the first quarter and the Stampede had a chance to take the lead in the second quarter, but the drive stalled at the 32-yard line as Sioux City turned the ball over on downs.
Fargo scored on its next possession as Cornell King hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass for a 6-0 lead. Right before halftime, Lezan Tahir hit a 33-yard field goal to put the Invaders up 9-0.
Sioux City returned a punt inside the 10-yard line early in the third quarter but Fargo's defense held and the Stampede missed a field goal. Later in the third, the Stampede drove to the 21-yard line but the drive stalled again, resulting in a three-and-out.
Robert Lewis came away with an interception in Fargo territory and Sioux City drove to the 23-yard line but the field goal was blocked as Fargo kept a 9-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Fargo pinned Sioux City at its own 8-yard line early in the fourth but the Stampede's offense started to click. Sioux City went 92 yard in 17 plays, capped by quarterback Dorian Ballentine's 2-yard touchdown run to cut Fargo's lead to 9-7 with 4:49 remaining.
Sioux City appeared to force a three-and-out on the ensuing possession for Fargo but a roughing the kicker call gave Fargo a fresh set of downs. Six plays later, Fargo found the end on fourth down on a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jon Baune. Fargo went up 16-7 after the extra point with 1:43 left.
Sioux City quickly drove into Fargo territory but on third down, Landon Moline picked off a pass, sealing the game for Fargo.
Sioux City was outgained 416 to 295 in the game. The Stampede finish the season with a 7-4 record.
Dakota Valley 16U wins state title
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota Valley junior legion team hosted the state tournament from August 2-4 and the hosts won the tournament.
The 16U Dakota Valley team defeated Volga 6-5 in the first round. In the second round, Kobey June and Jake Pruchniak combined to hold West Central to four hits in a 10-0 five-inning victory.
In the championship game against Beresford, Dakota Valley fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first but came back with four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Beresford tied the game with two runs in the third and took the lead with one run in the fourth.
Dakota Valley 16U scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead and held on for the 10-5 victory for the state champions.
June got the win after pitching the first four innings. Ben Niemeyer allowed only one hit in the final three innings.
Isaac Bruns was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Hunter Beving was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs in the title game. Chayce Montagne scored two runs and Paul Bruns was 3-for-3 with two runs scored. June was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Floyd Ladies Golf champions
Cindy Westeen won the 2019 Floyd Ladies Golf title in the championship flight. Denise Parsons was the runner-up and Kaye Dunllp was third.
Int he first flight, Erna Kirwan finished in first place with Annette Peterson second and Barb Juarez third. Jan Jandrlich finished first in the second flight, Connie Rosenberger was second and Sharon Flick was third.