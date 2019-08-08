SIOUX CITY – The beautiful ballpark, the remarkable attendance and all the former big-name major leaguers are the best known traditions for the St. Paul Saints.
Then, there’s the knack the Saints have developed for finding talent in all the NCAA Division III schools the Twin Cities has to offer.
Seldom as small-college stars make a difference in American Association baseball, St. Paul manages to get major miles out of hometown talent like pitcher Ryan Zimmerman, the second-year rookie who mesmerized the red-hot Sioux City Explorers Thursday night at Lewis and Clark Park.
Limiting the X’s to one hit in the first five innings, Zimmerman combined with three relievers on a two-hit shutout as St. Paul prevailed 4-0 in the finale to a three-game series that saw Sioux City post a pair of 3-2 wins on Tuesday and Wednesday.
It was only the third loss in 19 games for the Explorers (44-32), who remained just one game behind first-place Cleburne (45-31) in the South Division after the RailRoaders fell 5-1 to the third-place Kansas City T-Bones (37-37).
“We’ve got the leaders of the division coming in here (three-game series with Cleburne starting Friday),’’ said X’s Manager Steve Montgomery. “Kansas City gained another game on you. I think we’re six games up on (Kansas City), but it’s only five in the loss column, so we’ve just gotta keep winning series. That’s the most important thing.
“If you win series from now till the end of the season, it should put you in the place you want to be (a fourth playoff appearance in five seasons).
Zimmerman, now 5-3 with a 3.87 ERA, had a modest 16-8 record with a 3.04 ERA in four seasons at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. It wasn’t the sort of career that immediately stamped him as a prospect in what is arguably America’s top independent professional league.
“I think his fastball is an average pitch, but he has a plus curveball,’’ said Montgomery. “He located the breaking ball when he needed to. We swung at some balls up in the zone when we were ahead in the count 2-0 or 2-1.’’
Sebastian Zawada, whose ninth-inning sacrifice fly gave the X’s a walk-off victory on Wednesday, accounted for the hosts only hits of the night with a fifth-inning single and an eighth-inning double. It matched the fewest hits in a game this season for Sioux City, which had been held below four hits previously in just one contest – a 3-0 loss at Lincoln last Thursday.
Jeremy Martinez led off the Saints’ second inning with a base hit to left field and Josh Allen followed with a double into the left-field corner. Chesny Young’s two-run single was the third of four consecutive hits to start the inning for the guests, who added a third run on a double play bouncer by Joey Wong.
It was definitely a bizarre frame as X’s starter Pete Tago faced just six batters and gave up five hits, erasing one on a double play and another on a pickoff throw.
Tago, a former first-round major league draft pick, allowed only one additional hit in his six-inning stint, but the Explorers simply couldn’t get the bats going. St. Paul’s nine hits in the game included a 3-for-3 night from Young, batting seventh in the order, while leadoff hitter Dan Motl had a two-hit night.
St. Paul, second in the North Division standings, ranked fourth in all levels of minor league baseball last season, averaging 8,178 fans at $60-million CHS Field. The Saints, who’ve been no worse than fifth in any of the last several seasons, are once again runaway league leaders at 7,902 per contest.