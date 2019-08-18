SIOUX CITY – Barely a week ago, a fourth playoff trip in five years was looking like somewhat of a sure thing.
As of Sunday night, however, the Sioux City Explorers’ postseason hopes are fading fast and the prospects of turning things around are looking very bleak, indeed.
One day after the Kansas City T-Bones overtook them and grabbed second place in the American Association’s South Division, the T-Bones gained another game on the X’s, posting a 6-3 win to spoil the opener to the season’s final homestand at Lewis and Clark Park.
The 12th win in a row for Kansas City matched a 12-game streak by the Explorers July 19-31 for the longest in the league this season.
“It’s just collectively we’re trying to do too much,’’ said X’s Manager Steve Montgomery. “We have to get back to being ourselves and we can say it till we’re blue in the face, they have to do it. Listen, we’re a game-and-a-half back (of K.C.). I don’t know why we’re so panicked.’’
It was the first of 10 meetings between the teams that will dominate the final 16 contests of the season for Sioux City, which lost for the eighth time in 10 games. All of this has followed an impressive 16 wins in an 18-game stretch that had given the Explorers a seemingly comfortable cushion in the bid for one of the division’s two playoff berths.
While first-place Cleburne improved to 51-35 with a lopsided win over Sioux Falls, Kansas City stayed three games off the pace at 47-37 while the Explorers slid to 46-39 and 4.5 games behind.
X’s starter Pete Tago, who had fashioned a nifty 1.54 ERA in his last six starts, had a very rocky start and it wound up giving the T-Bones a 3-0 lead the Explorers could never overcome. It was the sixth straight game in which opponents have put up runs in the opening stanza.
“We’ve got to find a way to combat what we’re doing in the first inning,’’ said Montgomery, whose team has surrendered first-inning runs in 31 games, losing 17 of those. “We’re not a team that’s designed to play from multiple runs down. We use our speed, play a little small ball, use the spacious confines here. We’ve just got to right the ship.’’
Kansas City leadoff man Dylan Tice got a free pass to first base when he was hit on a 3-2 pitch from Tago. Base hits by Mason Davis and Daniel Nava on a slow roller to Tago loaded the bases with nobody out and a walk to Roy Morales forced home the guests’ first run.
Two batters later, a ground ball out drove in a second run and then a base hit by Danny Mars chased home the third.
Sioux City had a promising answer in the home half of the first, which started with consecutive singles by Kyle Wren, Drew Stankiewicz and Nate Samson, getting one run back.
However, Jeremy Hazelbaker, a former major leaguer who has struggled mightily in his first 20 games here, continued to flounder, bouncing into a costly double play. And the rally died when Kansas City pitcher Jon Perrin retired Jose Sermo on strikes.
The T-Bones, then, erased that run with another rally in the second inning. Tice rapped a one-out double and came around to give his team a 4-1 lead after base hits by Davis and Will Baker, a rookie getting his first professional hit after an injury to Nava brought him into the game in the first frame.
The Explorers scratched out a sixth inning run when Wren was hit by a pitch, stole his league-leading 22nd base and came around to score on a pair of ground balls.
However, after the three hits by the first three batters, the X’s managed only one additional hit in the next five innings before Sermo led off the seventh with a base hit. Perrin walked McCall and hit Adam Sasser to load the bases and Sebastian Zawada’s sacrifice fly pulled the hosts within 4-3. That was as close as they’d get, though, as Dylan Kelly struck out and Wren’s deep drive to right field was hauled in near the wall by Baker.
The T-Bones answered that promptly with two runs in the eighth, taking advantage of two walks by Tyler Fallwell, surrendering his first two earned runs in his last eight appearances. Shawn O’Malley started things with a leadoff walk and Danny Mars followed with a base hit. Then, when Christian Correa dropped down a bunt, Kelly, the catcher, gambled and lost on a throw to third base, hoping for a force.
That loaded the bases and two of those runners came home with an RBI walk to Tice and an RBI single by Davis.