Struggling Bears left with little hope after losing to Rams

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Whatever chance the Chicago Bears had to make something of their season is just about gone.

A 17-7 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday all but assured the defending NFC North champions will miss the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons. And it was as ugly and as painful as any.

“Just offensively, I know that we have the pieces and everything,” coach Matt Nagy said. “We just haven’t had that one game where it’s just been four quarters of just fireworks. It just hasn’t happened.”

What the Bears (4-6) have is five losses in the past six games and virtually no shot at the postseason after winning the NFC North at 12-4. They hoped to put together a win streak coming off a seven-point victory over Detroit.

Instead, the Bears blew several big opportunities in the early going. The offense stalled. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky struggled and sat out Chicago’s final drive, throwing his status for this week’s game against the New York Giants into question.

The switch fueled speculation that he was benched in favor of Chase Daniel. Nagy, however, insisted it was because of a right hip pointer.