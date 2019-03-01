SIOUX CITY | Considering the firepower they had on the ice and more healthy bodies than the previous week, a come-from-behind on the ice seemed imminent for the Sioux City Musketeers.
Twice during the season, the Musketeers had battled back from 2-0 first-period deficits to win, winning on the road at Cedar Rapids and at home against Omaha. However, in games where Sioux City had trailed by a goal after two periods, it was 1-4-1.
Statistics like that are meaningless, but sometimes come true. Battling back from 3-1 and 4-2 deficits, the Musketeers crept within a goal twice, but Team USA’s 17-Under squad held on for a 4-3 United States Hockey League victory in front of 1,826 fans at the Tyson Events Center Friday night.
Alternate captain Matthew Miller trimmed the difference on his 12th goal of the season with 13:01 left in the game. Coach Luke Strand pulled goaltender Ben Kraws and utilized an extra attacker in the game’s final 67 seconds, but it wasn’t enough against Team USA’s 17-Under squad, which is 6-13-3 with its third win over a team this season contending for a Clark Cup Playoffs berth.
Sioux City (21-18-7), which has dropped its last four games (two by a goal), outshot the squad from Plymouth, Mich., 11-6 in the final period. During the game’s final hectic minute, the Musketeers launched two shots, but both were turned back, including a shot from Ian Malcolmson.
Denied a first-period goal because of interference inside the crease occupied by Team USA goaltender Noah Grannan, Sioux City pulled within 2-1 on a second period goal from Aaron Grounds. Team USA went up 3-1 on Brock Faber’s goal with 16:37 left before the second intermission, but a minute and 15 seconds later, the Musketeers trimmed the deficit on Bobby Brink’s 22nd goal of the season.
Strand anticipated earlier in the week that his team would have 12 forwards and six defensemen for the game and that’s exactly what happened. While going 0-3 last week, the squad played shorthanded, employing 11 forwards and four defensemen in losses to Fargo and Sioux Falls. Ten forwards and four defensemen played in the loss to Waterloo.
Among the returning Musketeers was defenseman and team captain Luke Johnson, who had missed 14 games with a lower body injury. Johnson, who played along with teammates Brink and Parker Ford on the United States squad that won the World Junior A Challenge in mid-December at Bonnyville, Alberta, where he had a goal and three assists.
Johnson, at the time of his injury, was among the USHL’s defenseman scoring leaders with 21 points (2 goals, 19 assists). He was the league’s first to record a 4-assist game, doing so in a 4-3 overtime win over Sioux Falls on Oct. 27. The feat has since been accomplished by many, including Musketeers’ defenseman Dominic Vidoli in a 7-4 win over Madison on Feb. 2 at the Tyson.
Grounds and defenseman Adam Samuelsson also returned after injury. Samuelsson assisted along with Ford on Grounds’ sixth goal of the season.
The game also marked the first for the Musketeers’ new right wing Josh Boyer, who had come in a trade from Madison on Monday for defenseman Brady Smith and a seventh-round Phase II pick. Boyer had nine goals and 13 assists for Madison.
Sioux City will host Team USA’s 17-Under squad Saturday night. Sunday, beginning at 3:05 p.m., the Musketeers will host Sioux Falls in a game postponed last Sunday because of a blizzard warning.