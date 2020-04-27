TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Don't overlook Wilt Chamberlain

SIOUX CITY – Broken record though it may seem to be, I’m not a big fan of debates regarding all-time bests.
Watching a Netflix situation comedy the other night, I got a kick out of a young lady’s amusing observation that she and a new boyfriend had so much in common that their second favorite colors were the same.
It occurred to me just then that I don’t even have a favorite color, let alone a “second favorite.’’
Perhaps this is why I shy away from discussions like the one that seems to have crowned Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player of all time. And I have heard similarly pointless arguments through the years on which individuals are the greatest in various other sports, not to mention countless other walks of life.
The whole Jordan thing, anyway, has been chewing up a few of my dwindling supply of brain cells ever since I visited last week with one of my dearest friends, Alan Hoskins, a bona fide mentor to me in my younger years.
“Gifted” with the extra time the COVID-19 plague has afforded many of us, Alan fished through his files and found a detailed two-part series from just over two decades ago. Based on three memorable interviews with the late, great Wilt Chamberlain, it was obvious where “Wilt the Stilt” stood on Jordan.
“What would Michael Jordan do against me?” Wilt mused back in 1999, just a few months before dying of a heart attack at age 63. “He can’t jump as high as me (when either man was in his prime). I had a 52-inch vertical and Michael had a 43-inch vertical and I’m already seven inches taller than he is (Chamberlain at just under 7-1 compared to Jordan at 6-6).
“He couldn’t run as fast as I could,’’ said Chamberlain, once clocked at a swift 45 seconds for the first and apparently only quarter-mile effort of his life. “When I was with the 76ers, we used to have races against the fastest guards and I’d bury them.
“He couldn’t shoot the ball any better except at the foul line (Wilt’s .727 field goal percentage in his final season of 1972-73 is still an NBA record) and I handled the ball as well as he did. I mean, how is he going to guard me? What is Michael Jordan going to do against (me) one-on-one? Nothing.’’
Arrogant as all of this sounded, Hoskins has nothing but fond memories of the dominating giant who grew up in Philadelphia and played collegiately at Kansas University.
A former colleague in Ottumwa, Iowa, Alan has spent most of his professional life in the Kansas City area, where he continues to do some writing as an octogenarian. He first interviewed Wilt on Jan. 16, 1998, the day before the big man’s jersey (#13) was retired by Kansas. On Jan. 17, the official ceremony featured what longtime Jayhawk diehards still call the biggest ovation in the history of Allen Fieldhouse.
A column Hoskins wrote on this first encounter somehow wound up reaching Chamberlain, who telephoned my friend to extend his thanks.
“For 60 minutes we talked, not so much about basketball but on his down-to-earth positive outlook on just about everything. His ‘old school’ values, discipline, and ethics and how he came across as such a warm human being – a perception that was further affirmed by our (1999) meeting. A finer superstar I never met.’’
Alan has met plenty of superstars, too. A few years back I realized that I had interviewed 40 Hall of Famers in the sport of baseball alone. Suffice it to say he probably has me beat in any given sport.
Hoskins rattles off some of the almost countless NBA records Chamberlain still owns. There were the 100 points he scored March 2, 1962, against the New York Knicks or the 55 rebounds he hauled down Nov. 24, 1960, against the Boston Celtics. Wilt’s 50.4 points and 27.2 rebounds per game, both in 1961-62, are two more seemingly untouchable marks.
Chamberlain averaged 39.6 points in the first seven of his 14 NBA seasons and then began sharing the ball more on the backside of his career. While averaging 24.1 points and 24.2 rebounds for the NBA champion 76ers of 1967, he also dished out a league-high 7.8 assists per contest – the only center ever to lead the league in assists.
Worthy of Ripley’s, he never fouled out of a game even though he was unquestionably an aggressive shot blocker. Although the NBA did not keep this stat during his playing days, he swatted away 25 shots in one game for which video is available. Films from 112 of his 1,305 games show him averaging 8.8 blocks and that’s well beyond the official league record of 5.56 by Mark Eaton.
The level of athleticism throughout the NBA is undeniably better than it was in Wilt’s heyday. Still, there’s not much doubt he was as dominant as anyone in relation to his era.
Alan’s work reminded me that Chamberlain came to Kansas after being heavily recruited by nearly every major program in the country. Phog Allen, the man for whom the Jayhawks’ iconic home is named, did the sales pitch that coaxed Wilt to come halfway across America to play.
The unfortunate storyline here, though, is that Chamberlain, like all freshmen back then, was ineligible to play during what turned out to be Allen’s final season as the head coach. The legendary coach turned 70 during that 1955-56 season and despite his plea to keep working, he was put out to pasture in favor of assistant coach Dick Harp.
After playing two seasons for Harp, Wilt skipped his senior year, signing a $60,000 contract with the Harlem Globetrotters, which was nearly twice what most top NBA stars were receiving.
He joined the Philadelphia Warriors the following season, moved with that team to San Francisco, returned to Philly with the 76ers and then played his last five seasons with the Lakers.
Many fans thought he left Kansas early because he wasn’t allowed to play for Allen. However, his interviews with Hoskins point toward an unselfish concern that would have been allayed if the college game had been considerably quicker to add a shot clock or a three-point line.
“We had a lot of very talented athletes and they were not being allowed to play because of me,’’ said Chamberlain. “Teams would take the air out of the ball to stop me and (his teammates) were denied the chance to do the thing they came to Kansas to do – play basketball.’’
“I remember (Oklahoma A&M coach) Hank Iba telling his team to pass the ball 100 times before even looking at the basket or they’d be sitting on the bench next to him,’’ said Wilt.
In case you’re interested, Part 1 of Alan’s 1999 column appears on the Kansas City Star’s website. Near as I can tell, Part 2, equally excellent, hasn’t been posted.
