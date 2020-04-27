TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Don't overlook Wilt Chamberlain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY – Broken record though it may seem to be, I’m not a big fan of debates regarding all-time bests.

Watching a Netflix situation comedy the other night, I got a kick out of a young lady’s amusing observation that she and a new boyfriend had so much in common that their second favorite colors were the same.

It occurred to me just then that I don’t even have a favorite color, let alone a “second favorite.’’

Perhaps this is why I shy away from discussions like the one that seems to have crowned Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player of all time. And I have heard similarly pointless arguments through the years on which individuals are the greatest in various other sports, not to mention countless other walks of life.

The whole Jordan thing, anyway, has been chewing up a few of my dwindling supply of brain cells ever since I visited last week with one of my dearest friends, Alan Hoskins, a bona fide mentor to me in my younger years.

“Gifted” with the extra time the COVID-19 plague has afforded many of us, Alan fished through his files and found a detailed two-part series from just over two decades ago. Based on three memorable interviews with the late, great Wilt Chamberlain, it was obvious where “Wilt the Stilt” stood on Jordan.