TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: MLB players, owners fighting over money

SIOUX CITY -- Baseball’s 30 major league teams are squabbling with the players over pro-rated salaries and MLB’s affiliated minor league teams are looking more and more like their 2020 seasons won’t be happening.
The Covid-19 pandemic has definitely turned our sports world and the entire planet Earth upside down. However, Americans are slowly starting to emerge from isolation and there are encouraging signs that this won’t be as catastrophic as some have suggested.
Granted, I’m sorely lacking on the expertise necessary to give anyone advice on anything relative to these history-making times. So, please don’t feel as though I’m disrespecting all who have lost loved ones to one of the more severe health threats any of us has ever seen.
My curiosity of late involves the days, weeks and months to come and when human beings resume competition in any and all sports, the area in which I’ve invested a lifetime.
Long before this virus came along, the game of baseball was absorbing major wounds to its image and allure, most of them self-inflicted. Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke offered some highly interesting facts in a column the Journal published on Sunday.
If you missed it, Plaschke noted last season’s MLB attendance of 68.5 million as being nearly 12 million less than the grand total from 12 years earlier. Even the game’s armchair fans were relatively disinterested in a seven-game World Series watched by the third-fewest TV viewers the “Fall Classic” has drawn in the last 47 years.
By the way, the Washington Nationals won the deciding seventh game in a battle with the Houston Astros. I looked it up on the internet just to be sure.
Proposals to launch an 81-game season in early July have yet to gain approval from the Major League Players Association, which is digging in its heels over money. That’s because the billionaires who own the teams are offering to play only 25 percent of contracted salaries, not 50, for what amounts to half a normal schedule.
When you consider that most if not all of these games may be played in empty ballparks -- hence, no ticket receipts -- that’s not so difficult to understand.
Yes, the players are more and more greedy as time goes by. If they truly love the game, they should bite the bullet and play rather than turning their noses up at a great deal more money than America’s millions of jobless people are using to survive.
Then again, the owners are the folks who’ve profited most from MLB teams from the very beginning. Maybe it falls most on them to come to the rescue of what was once strongly entrenched as “America’s Pastime.’’
In a world starved for entertaining diversions, our independent American Association has also been pointing toward a season that would begin in early July. The league is still hoping to play an 80-game schedule, just 20 less than usual, and extend play a few more weeks into September than usual. Near as I can tell, we’ll be getting more news on that subject after the 12 Association owners engage in a conference call this Friday.
In the meantime, it has been business as usual for Steve Montgomery, who has doubled the Sioux City Explorers’ postseason appearances from four to eight over the last five years. Still hunkered down in suburban Tampa, his offseason home, Montgomery has been putting together another very promising roster.
“If we can figure out an avenue for us to play, we could get some national exposure,’’ he said. “There’s an opportunity here for us (the league) if we’re able to play.’’
As of Monday, Montgomery has 24 players under contract and 17 of those are pitchers. At least three of the pitchers won’t be reporting, two because they’re Dominicans who evidently won’t be allowed to enter the U.S. The vacancies in the everyday lineup are being left open to possibly insert four of the best players Montgomery has had the last few years -- names I’m not at liberty to publish, but names that would quickly turn that lineup into a juggernaut.
Monday’s new addition was righthanded pitcher Kent Hasler, who has pitched two seasons for the Frontier League’s Lake Erie Crushers, striking out 133 batters in 105 innings while posting a 2.40 ERA in 70 appearances, all in relief.
A Phoenix-area native (Hamilton High School in Chandler), Hasler was a junior college All-American in his second season at Mesa Community College, posting a 9-1 record with a 1.93 ERA while making 15 starts in 19 games. In two seasons at NCAA Division I Louisiana Tech, he went 8-5 with a 3.64 ERA while pitching mainly out of the bullpen.
Informing “Mongo” that we were climbing above 90 degrees on Monday, the Ohio native noted the weather he’s dealing with in Florida.
“I gotta get out of this heat,’’ he exclaimed. “I was teaching (baseball academy) the other day and it was 122 degrees in the building.’’
Hope we can help him out.
