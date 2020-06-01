TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: MLB players, owners fighting over money

By the way, the Washington Nationals won the deciding seventh game in a battle with the Houston Astros. I looked it up on the internet just to be sure.

Proposals to launch an 81-game season in early July have yet to gain approval from the Major League Players Association, which is digging in its heels over money. That’s because the billionaires who own the teams are offering to play only 25 percent of contracted salaries, not 50, for what amounts to half a normal schedule.

When you consider that most if not all of these games may be played in empty ballparks -- hence, no ticket receipts -- that’s not so difficult to understand.

Yes, the players are more and more greedy as time goes by. If they truly love the game, they should bite the bullet and play rather than turning their noses up at a great deal more money than America’s millions of jobless people are using to survive.

Then again, the owners are the folks who’ve profited most from MLB teams from the very beginning. Maybe it falls most on them to come to the rescue of what was once strongly entrenched as “America’s Pastime.’’