TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Peter Marciano reflects on brother Rocky's unblemished career

BROCKTON, Mass. -- It’s at least a 45-minute drive from his home in Plymouth, Mass., to his hometown of Brockton, a city in Boston’s south suburbs.
The next birthday will be the 80th for Peter Marciano, but he drives up several times a week to visit old friends, play cards and, luckily for me, even consent to an interview with a vacationing sports writer.
And it was a treat, to be sure, when I sat down last week in Brockton with the kid brother of a man who is probably boxing’s greatest champion.
Seventeen years separated Peter from the great Rocky Marciano, whose 49-0 career record with 43 knockouts make him the sport’s only undefeated heavyweight champ. Despite the brothers’ age difference, the ties were strong and the memories are even stronger for a gentleman with considerable interest and respect for our state.
First, there was Rocky, who died in a plane crash near Newton, Iowa, on Aug. 31, 1969, a day before a scheduled 46th birthday he planned to celebrate with close friends in Des Moines.
Years later, Peter Marciano, Jr., spurned football scholarship offers from Michigan and Syracuse to sign with Hayden Fry at Iowa. It wasn’t just the name that impressed Fry. Peter Junior had been a prep star at Brockton High, once the largest high school east of the Mississippi River.
“His personality was such that ever since he was a little kid he had this gene where he had to prove something,’’ said his soft-spoken father. “He had no fear, he was like Rocky in the way he played football.’’
Peter Junior, who scored all three of his team’s touchdowns to lead Brockton to a 1984 state title, ran into one challenge he couldn’t handle, dying of a drug overdose at age 48 on Nov. 21, 2015.
“That sickness he had (drug addiction) was a devastating thing,’’ said Peter Senior.
It will probably never be known if football led to this fatal affliction, but the handsome Hawkeye kick returner definitely found the rabbit hole after pain killers helped him fight through various injuries while at Iowa. Years later, a friend from Iowa allegedly sent him supplies of drugs as he battled to kick the habit.
“My wife (Linda) and I went to many, many games,’’ said the elder Marciano. “We drove out to most of them and we’d make a weekend of it. I’ve been around lots of fans and I’m a Patriots fan, of course. I’ve been to a few of their tailgates as well as tailgates when two other sons played college football. None of them could hold a match to a tailgate at Iowa.
“The people there? You walk through Iowa, you walk downtown, people look you eye to eye and say, ‘Good morning, good afternoon,’ welcoming you. If you did that in Boston, you’d have to put up your dukes and have a fight with someone.’’
Brockton became special to me after former Sioux City Explorers baseball manager Ed Nottle took the Brockton Rox to a league championship many years ago. A few years later, when Nottle returned for a second stint with the X’s, his first home game was attended by a couple dozen Brockton pals. It was a delegation headed up by Joe Angelo, whose restaurant/bar is somewhat similar to Nottle’s favorite Sioux City hangout, Bob Roe’s Point After.
Two previous visits to see Angelo and others were two of the best trips I’ve ever taken, introducing me to people like Hank Tattaglia, a close friend of Peter Marciano, Sr.
It was Tattaglia, a night owl, who learned of Rocky’s plane crash before any of the family.
“I got a call at 1 o’clock in the morning and any time the phone rings at 1 in the morning there’s a good chance that it’s not good news,’’ said Peter. “And it was Henry Tattaglia, telling me he had heard it (news of the plane crash) over a newscast.
“The tough part about it was I then had to go to my mom and dad’s house. I had to break the news to them. My mother and father were both born in Italy and they both spoke broken English. The first words out of my mother’s mouth were 'figlio mio,' which means 'my son, the heart of my life.' To this day I get goose pimples when I have to tell that story.’’
Rocky Marciano was coming from an appearance in Chicago on a small aircraft with a pilot who assured him the threat of inclement weather shouldn’t be a problem on such a short trip. Some accounts indicate the pilot lacked the training necessary to fly at night without the aid of instruments and that it may have led to the plane crashing into a tree, killing all three people aboard.
In retirement, Rocky had made his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where his wife, Barbara, insisted he be buried. The Marciano family had already made arrangements for burial in Brockton, where huge throngs turned out to bid their farewells. Within days, however, the body was moved to Florida, where another massive crowd turned out.
“People came from all over,’’ said Peter. “Muhammad Ali and Joe Louis were there and a reporter came up to Muhammad -- they called him Cassius (Clay) back then -- and asked for a comment. He said, ‘Not right now. Joe and I are here to pay our respects to a truly great champion, but a better person.’ That was Muhammad Ali. A class act guy misunderstood by a lot of people.’’
Peter said he attended most of his brother’s fights and the post-fight ritual was always a hug and a kiss.
“The closest he came to losing was a (championship) fight with Ezzard Charles, a kid from Cincinnati he met twice,’’ he said. “(Charles) missed on an upper-cut, but split Rocky’s nose open with an elbow on the follow-through. It almost made me sick to look at him. They almost stopped the fight, but fortunately my brother knocked (Charles) out a round or two later.’’
To have gone undefeated in this golden era for boxing was one of the greatest feats in sports history, I believe. It was all the more remarkable considering Rocky wasn’t one of boxing’s giant heavyweights, standing 5 feet, 10 ½ inches and weighing between 186 and 190.
It’s a tremendous story that should endure for many decades to come. Hopefully, that objective will be helped along by a proposed motion picture Peter and others are working to have made through a company called “City of Peace,’’ headquartered in Tennessee.
“I want to leave this earth with a movie that young kids can remember about a great guy, a beautiful man, a great family man. This is how he should be remembered.’’
