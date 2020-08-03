TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Peter Marciano reflects on brother Rocky's unblemished career

Rocky Marciano was coming from an appearance in Chicago on a small aircraft with a pilot who assured him the threat of inclement weather shouldn’t be a problem on such a short trip. Some accounts indicate the pilot lacked the training necessary to fly at night without the aid of instruments and that it may have led to the plane crashing into a tree, killing all three people aboard.

In retirement, Rocky had made his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where his wife, Barbara, insisted he be buried. The Marciano family had already made arrangements for burial in Brockton, where huge throngs turned out to bid their farewells. Within days, however, the body was moved to Florida, where another massive crowd turned out.

“People came from all over,’’ said Peter. “Muhammad Ali and Joe Louis were there and a reporter came up to Muhammad -- they called him Cassius (Clay) back then -- and asked for a comment. He said, ‘Not right now. Joe and I are here to pay our respects to a truly great champion, but a better person.’ That was Muhammad Ali. A class act guy misunderstood by a lot of people.’’

Peter said he attended most of his brother’s fights and the post-fight ritual was always a hug and a kiss.