TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery building around pitching again

SIOUX CITY -- If you’ve been following the press releases thus far, you might wonder if Steve Montgomery’s 2020 Sioux City Explorers will consist strictly of pitchers.

Rest assured, that won’t be the case.

At the same time, what you’ve seen is Montgomery’s continued commitment to making a strong pitching staff Priority No. 1 as he builds what will likely be another strong team.

Four times in the last five years the Explorers have reached the American Association playoffs and that’s a remarkable feat for a franchise whose 22 previous seasons had netted that very same total -- four postseason trips from the inaugural 1993 campaign through 2014.

Montgomery’s keen eye for talent and the capable counsel of pitching coach Bobby Post has helped “Mongo” post an impressive six-year record of 350-250 despite the handicaps of campaigning in the 12-team Association’s smallest market. A league runner-up team last season drew an average of just 1,075 to 50 home games, not far off the club’s all-time worst of 1,057 per contest in 2014.

The skipper does a remarkable job of maintaining focus on the product he keeps putting on the field. And the towering former bullpen closer from Mecca, Ohio, knows the big key is pitching and defense.