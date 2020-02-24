TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery building around pitching again

SIOUX CITY -- If you’ve been following the press releases thus far, you might wonder if Steve Montgomery’s 2020 Sioux City Explorers will consist strictly of pitchers.
Rest assured, that won’t be the case.
At the same time, what you’ve seen is Montgomery’s continued commitment to making a strong pitching staff Priority No. 1 as he builds what will likely be another strong team.
Four times in the last five years the Explorers have reached the American Association playoffs and that’s a remarkable feat for a franchise whose 22 previous seasons had netted that very same total -- four postseason trips from the inaugural 1993 campaign through 2014.
Montgomery’s keen eye for talent and the capable counsel of pitching coach Bobby Post has helped “Mongo” post an impressive six-year record of 350-250 despite the handicaps of campaigning in the 12-team Association’s smallest market. A league runner-up team last season drew an average of just 1,075 to 50 home games, not far off the club’s all-time worst of 1,057 per contest in 2014.
The skipper does a remarkable job of maintaining focus on the product he keeps putting on the field. And the towering former bullpen closer from Mecca, Ohio, knows the big key is pitching and defense.
“I think when you look back at what we’ve been able to do over the last six years, we’ve always been able to manufacture offense,’’ said Montgomery. “It’s always been when we had a really good pitching staff that we’ve separated ourselves (from the competition). That’s what we need to do again. We need to build this around our pitching and defense. Hopefully, this comes to fruition.
“I like where we are right now. We have depth inside of the staff, meanwhile we could flip-flop relievers into starting roles. We’ll probably have three major leaguers in our starting rotation and another one we’ve signed as a reliever could be a fourth.’’
Tyler Cloyd, a 32-year-old righthander, has pitched for three different big-league clubs -- the Phillies, Mariners and most recently the Marlins in 2018. He should have a stronger following than most Explorers usually enjoy since he’s a former Nebraska-Omaha star who prepped at Bellevue East.
Lefthander Jairo Labourt, a 25-year-old Dominican who earned a late-season call-up from Detroit in 2017, is also penciled in as a starter while Montgomery was awaiting a signed contract by another ex-big leaguer on Monday. Then, there’s 30-year-old Cuban import Raudel Lazio, a lefty reliever whose six years in the Miami organization included a stint with the Marlins. He’s another possible starter.
The one holdover in the rotation will apparently be Carlos Sierra, another Cuban who blossomed in a starting role after 12 relief appearances yielded just a 5.06 ERA. Coming out of the pen, Sierra made 13 impressive starts in which he fashioned a 2.68 ERA, finishing the regular season as one of the Association’s leading hurlers (8-1 record, 3.21 ERA).
Montgomery is also pleased to welcome back his two busiest relievers from a year ago. Closer Matt Pobereyko tied a franchise record with 24 saves while appearing in a league-high 47 games. Setting him up on a regular basis was rookie Nate Gercken, who pitched 42 times and posted a 1.91 ERA.
In the last five years, the only time the X’s didn’t extend their season beyond the usual 100-game schedule was in 2017. That’s also the only season in that span when the pitching didn’t rank among the league’s best in most departments. Sioux City led the Association in pitching in 2015 (3.04 ERA) and 2018 (3.41), which saw the team turn in spectacular records of 75-25 and 71-29 -- which rank first and fourth in single-season wins in league history.
That 2017 team was a lowly 11th in ERA (4.91), the worst status in the X’s 27 seasons. In a spacious park known always as pitcher friendly, that staff was also rocked for 104 home runs, not only worst in the league but also an all-time high for opponents. Take particular note of this: Those four playoff teams in the last five years have all ranked no lower than a tie for second in terms of fewest home runs allowed.
How about the everyday guys? There are a few things we already know and an assortment of possibilities that point toward a capable lineup.
Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but shortstop Nate Samson, the best player ever to don an X’s uniform, hasn’t entirely been written out of the script after signing several months ago to play in Mexico. The former league MVP and batting champ spent three months this winter playing in Australia, where it’s still summer time. However, the opportunity in Mexico, where he could make considerably more money, seems to have vanished and he was recently released.
“We’re trying to figure out financially if we can do it (re-sign Samson),’’ said Montgomery.
The only position player committed to return is second-year rookie outfielder Sebastian Zawada, a former Arizona State slugger who shows promise. The X’s also picked up McNeese State product Ricky Ramirez, an outfielder the last two seasons for Florence (Ky.) of the Frontier League. If it works out, Montgomery would definitely like to keep catcher Dylan Kelly, who has hit .294, .297 and .287 in three seasons here and made major strides behind the plate last summer.
A holiday season deal that I believe was overlooked was a trade that saw the X’s send relievers Tyler Fallwell and Juan Aguilera to Sussex (N.J.) of the Can-Am League along with first baseman Adam Sasser. Sussex gave the X’s rights to infielder John Brontsema, who could fit in a number of roles, and reliever Ryan Newell, who pitched seven years in the Marlins’ system. Newell, though, has signed with the Tampa Bay Rays and will get a look at the Class AA level during spring training. The X’s would retain his rights if he’s let go.
Meanwhile, second baseman Drew Stankiewicz and third baseman Jose Sermo, the 2018 league MVP, are both in Mexico while centerfielder Kyle Wren, last year’s league stolen base leader, is helping coach at Georgia Tech, his alma mater. The X’s don’t appear likely to sign first baseman/DH Dexture McCall, who played out his option, but outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker, a former major league who joined the team in late July, is still on Montgomery’s short list.
The season starts with a six-game road trip May 19-24 in Kansas City and Lincoln while the home opener is Tuesday, May 26, against the I-29 rival Sioux Falls Canaries.