SIOUX CITY -- I gave him a week to reflect on another job well done and then asked Steve Montgomery to sum up his sixth season as manager of the Sioux City Explorers.
The emotions were toned down from our Sept. 14 interview when he struggled to find words beneath St. Paul’s CHS Field. It wasn’t easy, either, with a raucous crowd clearly audible outside, celebrating the St. Paul Saints’ first American Association championship after sweeping a best-of-five series with Sioux City in three games.
For the fourth time in five seasons, Montgomery (also known as Mongo) had guided the Explorers to one of four berths in the 12-team Association’s postseason playoffs. And yet another impressive season for the gentle giant from Mecca, Ohio, failed to bring home that elusive first league title in franchise history.
It was a rather historic matchup between two of the three American Association teams that have now been around for 27 seasons since the old Northern League was formed in 1993 (the other being Sioux Falls).
And the Saints were heavily favored after a league-best 64-36 regular-season finish. Still, the Explorers, who’d gone 57-43, tying both Cleburne and Winnipeg for a modest fifth place overall, felt equal to the task after taking down South Division champs Kansas City’s (58-42) South Division champs in four games to reach the finals.
“This one left a bad taste in my mouth and I’m still in Sioux City, working with Bobby (Post, the X’s pitching coach), trying to figure out what we need to do to get over that hump,’’ said Montgomery, who’ll head home to the Tampa suburbs this weekend.
“It was a good season. You can’t let what happened in three games (the title series) define you overall as a team. You got to the championship series. After the way the season started (2-7 and 9-16), who would have thought? You know we battled. We made some (personnel) moves. It’s just at the end we didn’t have enough to stop the momentum that St. Paul had.’’
Fifteen years removed from the last of its four championships in the Northern League, St. Paul was coming off another remarkable summer at the ticket office, averaging 8,060 fans a game. That was nearly double the next best number in the league (Winnipeg at 4,078).
Better yet, it marked yet another season in which the Saints’ outdrew all but three or four baseball teams below the major league level. Campaigning in an independent league, remarkably, they’ve been fourth or fifth in minor league attendance the last several years, trailing only three or four of baseball’s 30 affiliated Class AAA farm clubs.
Then you had the Explorers, whose continued success was rewarded by a league-worst 1,075 customers per contest. Despite the backlash I caught when I admonished our city on this matter earlier in the season, let’s just add this footnote: That 1,075 average is the X’s all-time worst.
Montgomery and his team are well aware that our population base contributes to much of the disparity. They also appreciate the fact that a loyal fan base makes up for quantity with quality, exhibiting exceptional knowledge of the game.
“You look at where we’ve come since 2014,’’ said the manager, referring to his first season. “We’ve definitely put our stamp on the league. We’ve just got to keep doing it. You can’t ever feel satisfied. The biggest thing is complacency and we can’t have it. We’re trying to figure out who we want to bring back, who we want to part ways with and start building for the 2020 season. I’m already looking in the free-agent world (for new faces).’’
The biggest regret was losing three close games in a season-ending series in Kansas City. A pair of one-run games, either of them 10-inning battles, enabled the T-Bones to win the division by a game over Cleburne and Sioux City, which owned the tiebreaker over Cleburne with an 8-5 advantage for the season series.
“We didn’t allow ourselves to set up our rotation (for the playoffs) and that hurt,’’ he said, referring to the starters he might have held out if the X’s had locked down their berth with a game or two remaining on the schedule.
It was a closely guarded secret throughout the postseason that starter Carlos Sierra, 8-1 and ninth in the league with a 3.21 ERA, had left the team after Game 1 of the semifinal series to pitch for Spain in an Olympic qualifying tournament held in two Italian cities. Sierra took the loss as Spain lost its opener 3-0 to the Israeli team that won the event to claim one of six spots in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when baseball returns to the Games for the first time since 2012.
“Losing Sierra killed us,’’ said Montgomery. “We understand why he had to go, but it blew a hole in our rotation. Had that divisional series (with Kansas City) gone five games, we didn’t have a starting pitcher. We were going to make it a bullpen by committee day.’’
Pitching was truly the backbone of a team that lasted longer than a 71-29 team from last year -- nine games better than any other team -- that lost a semifinal in five games to Kansas City. This year, despite an erratic offense that ranked only eighth in the league in batting, the X’s compensated with a staff earned run average of 4.09, a close fourth behind champion St. Paul’s 4.05 ratio.
“Any time you can be one of the final two, it’s good,’’ he said. “We just didn’t have enough at the end. But it’s not from lack of effort. That’s effort throughout from the top of the organization to the bottom of the organization. Everybody did extra this year. As coaches, we worked on the field sometimes. We did other stuff that most coaches in this league won’t do. But it was one of those years where we lost some people and everybody had to do a little extra.’’
And they certainly made it pay off.