SIOUX CITY -- Suffice it to say, this isn’t the kind of start that was anticipated by Sioux City Explorers Manager Steve Montgomery.
Ten games into their 100-game schedule, the X’s have limped home from a six-game road trip with a 2-8 record -- the worst record 10 games into a season in the 27-year history of the independent professional baseball franchise.
A year after a 71-29 regular season finish gave them nine wins more than any of the American Association’s other 11 teams, the Sioux City club is tied for the worst mark in the league.
A year after leading the Association in both hitting (.305) and pitching (3.41 earned run average), the Explorers rank 10th in batting at .223 and 11th in pitching at 5.19.
Worse yet, after setting a club record with 629 runs in their 100 scheduled contests last season, they’ve mustered a meager 23 runs in their first 10 appearances.
That’s 10 runs fewer than anyone else and the road trip to Gary and St. Paul saw them tally just three total runs in the five games they lost. Only another stellar pitching performance by former major leaguer Jason Garcia salvaged one win and it was a 2-0 squeaker.
Montgomery, whose teams have had a league-best 246-154 record over the last four years, is duly disturbed as his team enters a three-game series against the Texas AirHogs, easily the league’s weakest team last season with a 25-75 record.
The AirHogs, who have matched Sioux City’s 2-8 start, will play here in night games Tuesday and Thursday while also taking the field for an 11:05 a.m. Kids’ Day contest on Wednesday.
“We’re not hitting, we’re not pitching, we’re not playing defense,’’ lamented 'Mongo.' “We’re not doing anything that we’re accustomed to and we’ve gotta make adjustments. It’s a game of adjustments. And you’ve gotta be able to adjust hitter by hitter, pitch by pitch and we’re not doing it. So, I’m not going to sugar coat anything.’’
Garcia, Tuesday's starter, earned the decisions in both of the team’s wins thus far and has allowed just one run in 11 innings for a 0.82 ERA that ranks fourth in the league. The bullpen, meanwhile, has fashioned a 1.71 ERA and that ratio is a nifty 0.71 if you take away Carlos Sierra, whose 6 1/3 innings have been marred by four of just six total runs the relief corps has allowed.
Two times through a five-man rotation, the four starters other than Garcia are 0-8 with a gruesome 8.93 earned run average.
“We can’t get to our bullpen now with the lead,’’ said the sixth-year skipper. “Our bullpen’s pitched very, very good. We just can’t get to ‘em with a lead.’’
In a game where hitting is generally thought to be contagious, the Explorers certainly haven’t caught that bug. Nine out of 11 position players on the roster are batting .250 or less, five of those are at .219 or below and three are south of the so-called Mendoza line at .194 or worse.
Third-year catcher Dylan Kelly has struggled mightily at the plate with only two hits in 30 at-bats, a .067 percentage. The X’s have come to expect slow starts from the former University of Missouri star, who has heated up nicely in each of his two previous years here, winding up at .297 last year and .294 the year before.
Second baseman Nelson Ward, a former three-year standout at the University of Georgia, is also in an early season funk at .175 (7 of 40) while rookie outfielder Daytona Bryden, last year’s NCAA Division III Player of the Year, is at .194 and having difficulty with the transition to pro ball.
Dean Green and Dexture McCall, who’ve both had solid numbers in the past, are at .219 and .200 while trading off between first base and the DH role.
The two most veteran players on the team, Nate Samson (.324) and Michael Lang (.282), are about the only players whose early contributions reflect what Explorers fans have come to expect.
Montgomery, of course, isn’t one to fiddle while Rome burns. Already on Sunday, he made a major move by signing outfielder Kyle Wren, a fleet-footed outfielder who was immediately plugged into the leadoff spot and Bryden’s centerfield slot.
Wren, a lefthanded hitter and a former high draft pick out of Georgia Tech, is a 28-year-old from West Palm Beach, Fla., who has played five seasons in Class AAA, baseball’s highest minor league level.
He definitely won’t be the last new face and the next one will most likely be a pitcher to fill the vacancy created when the Milwaukee Brewers signed reliever Anthony Bender late last week.
“It’s complacency, man, on everybody’s part,’’ insisted Montgomery. “They’re working, but it’s not a matter of working when you get here, it’s a matter of working in the offseason.’’
The 1-5 record after their first four games away from home is another stark contrast to last year, when the Explorers’ smashed a league record by posting a phenomenal 39-11 road record (better, even, than their 32-18 home mark).
They’ll be right back out there on the road after Thursday’s series finale with Texas, playing the next seven nights in Chicago and Wichita before a six-game homestand starts June 7.
Before Sunday’s 5-1 setback finished off a three-game sweep by the St. Paul Saints, the Explorers had never been worse than 3-7 after their first 10 games. They did that four times, incidentally, and the most recent of those was in 2014, Montgomery’s first season here.
On the flip side, the X’s best 10-game record has been 8-2, which they posted in each of the last two seasons and also in 2005 and 1999.