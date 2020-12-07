Travis Kelce continues torrid streak as Chiefs keep winning

Maybe they are sometimes. But all those big achievements also are a big reason why the Chiefs are 11-1 for only the second time in franchise history, locked up a spot in the playoffs, and are zeroing in on their fifth straight AFC West championship.

“He really doesn't care how you win football games. He just wants to win,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “He's going to compete every single play. He's going to block, he's going to catch, he's going to run every single play. When you have guys that talented, and they don't care who gets the success, you have guys you can go out there and win with.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Mahomes knows something about gaudy numbers, too. He threw for 318 yards and a score against the Broncos, breaking a tie with Trent Green for the franchise record with his 25th game of at least 300 yards. It was his eighth this season alone.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Before the second-half touchdown pass to Kelce, the Chiefs had been 0 for 4 scoring touchdowns in the red zone, and their streak of seven consecutive trips without a touchdown dating to the previous week against Tampa Bay was the longest in the league this season. Penalties, lack of execution, and the inability to run between the tackles have been the culprits.