KEARNEY, Neb. - United States Hockey League Western Conference leader Tri-City outshot Sioux City 36-18 and won the first game of to weekend twin bill 5-1 at the Viaero Center Friday.
The Storm, the only team in the league that has clinched a post-season berth, got two goals from Connor McMenamin while Colton Kalezic had a goal on two assists.
The Storm scored a goal in each of the first two periods to lead 2-0 going into the second intermission,then added two more midway through the final frame to go up 4-0.
Sioux City was able to avert a shutout with 4:36 to go on Bobby Brink's 24th goal of the campaign. Nolan Krenzel and Marcus Kallionkieli assisted on the score.
But the Storm answered less than a minute late on McMenamin's second of the night and they went on to improve to 37-10-3, nine points ahead of second place Sioux Falls.
The Musketeers are now 22-20-7 (51 points) and entered the rematch Saturday in sixth place, a game ahead of Omaha with a game in hand.