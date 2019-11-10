Trubisky, Bears hang on to beat Lions 20-13 as Stafford sits

He threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay to cut it to 20-13 with 5:53 remaining. And he led Detroit from its 10 to the Chicago 25 on the game's final drive. But with the ball on 25, he overthrew Marvin Jones Jr. in the end zone as time expired on a play that would not have counted because of an illegal forward pass penalty.

"I want to look at our team and say, wow, we really came out and fought really hard," coach Matt Patricia said. "Everything else that everyone is going to try to pile on the situation. Those guys just played really hard for 60 minutes. They tried to do everything they can do to win."

BOUNCING BACK

Trubisky completed 16 of 23 passes for 173 yards in another solid outing against Detroit. It wasn't as good as his performance against the Lions last year in a win at Soldier Field, when the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns.

Trubisky got sacked five times. But overall, this was a positive step for the struggling quarterback.

Taylor Gabriel, Tarik Cohen and Ben Braunecker each caught touchdowns. Nick Kwiatkoski set up a TD with his first career interception .