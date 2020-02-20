Twins' Nelson Cruz OK after being hit on left wrist Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Nelson Cruz entered the Twins clubhouse Thursday with his left wrist wrapped up, the result of being plunked by a pitch during batting practice on Wednesday.

But Cruz got dressed for the workout like it was business as usual.

"It's going to be fine," he said.

Cruz was hit by righthander Cody Stashak, who walked one batter in 25 innings last season after being called up to the majors. The ball struck the area where a tendon used to be. That tendon ruptured last season as Cruz took a swing, but he was able to avoid a lengthy stay on the injured list at the time.

So far, that's the closest the Twins have gotten to having a concerning camp injury. Sergio Romo has been taking it easy with a slightly sore left shoulder while Rich Hill continues to rehab following offseason surgery.

Royce Lewis will be leading off Friday for the Twins against the Gophers in an exhibition game here at Hammond. A year ago, Lewis didn't get a chance to show what he can do because of a nagging oblique strain. This year, he's healthy and has added 25 pounds of muscle.