Two Rivers Golf Club won the Lewis and Clark Cup against Green Valley Golf Club during its annual cup match on Saturday.
Two Rivers won 7-5.
In singles play, Two Rivers got wins from Sam Prue (one-up), Tyson Banks (3&2), Ben Sessions (one-up) and Josh Wendling (3&2). Louis Sitting Crow tied with Green Valley's Aaron Corporon.
In four-ball matches, Prue and Sessions won 4&3, Wendling and Sitting Crow won and Dave Avery and Banks tied with Green Valley's Tyson Bodlak and Robbie Neswick.
Colin Mitchell (one-up), Bodlak (2&1) and Newswick (one-up) had wins in singles play and Corporon and Jason Pease won 4&3 in the four-ball match.