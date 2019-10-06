Two Rivers Golf Club won the Lewis and Clark Cup against Green Valley Golf Club during its annual cup match on Saturday.

Two Rivers won 7-5.

In singles play, Two Rivers got wins from Sam Prue (one-up), Tyson Banks (3&2), Ben Sessions (one-up) and Josh Wendling (3&2). Louis Sitting Crow tied with Green Valley's Aaron Corporon.

In four-ball matches, Prue and Sessions won 4&3, Wendling and Sitting Crow won and Dave Avery and Banks tied with Green Valley's Tyson Bodlak and Robbie Neswick.

Colin Mitchell (one-up), Bodlak (2&1) and Newswick (one-up) had wins in singles play and Corporon and Jason Pease won 4&3 in the four-ball match.

