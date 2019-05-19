SIOUX CITY – Stocking caps and jackets were the order of the day on a cold and windy Sunday at Green Valley Golf Club.
The weather, however, didn’t seem to affect Tyler Danke, who stormed from behind to win the 15th Tri-State Masters by one shot.
With temperatures in the 40s and a strong wind that made it feel even colder than it was, Danke turned in the only sub-par round of the day with a 2-under 70. That was good enough for a one-stroke win over defending champion Adam Fields.
Danke, playing in the next-to-last group, trailed Fields by four shots entering Sunday’s final round. Fields shot 3-over 75, missing a birdie putt on the final hole. Little did he know that had that putt fallen, it would have forced a sudden-death playoff.
The 21-year-old Danke just finished his junior season as a member of the Morningside College golf team that qualified for the NAIA National Championship. Danke wasn’t able to crack the top six to make the trip to Mesa, Arizona, but his stirring rally took away a lot of the sting.
“I said to myself last night that I was going to go out and try to post something nice and it all kind of started when I made a huge up and down on No. 1,” Danke said. “That kind of set the mood for the round that it was go time. Just go out and play your game. My mental game has been all over the place and finally I put it together and was able to get three complete rounds together. Today was a grind but I made a bunch of putts.”
East High product Danke shot 76 in the opening round Friday at The Bluffs in Vermillion, South Dakota. He followed that up with a 1-over 71 at Covington Links in South Sioux City in Saturday’s second round.
His experience of playing high school and college golf in the spring definitely paid off Sunday. While the rest of the field struggled with the elements, Danke caught fire.
“Right before I got to college I finally learned how to keep the ball lower in these conditions and it paid off, I guess,” Danke said. “It started on Friday when it was blowing 40. I didn’t have to do it too much yesterday but today it was the same thing. I worked on the range this week trying to keep it low because I knew the conditions weren’t going to be the greatest.
“It’s big honor. I owe a lot to my caddy Jax Hoefling, who was on the bag all week and kept me calm. My teammates and coaches have been helping me grind all spring. It’s been a long time coming but I finally get to put the Danke name behind a trophy.”
Danke made a fantastic save for par on the opening hole, running in a 25-footer. That led to a birdie on the par-5 second and another on No. 4. He caught a break on No. 7 when he left a par putt on the lip of the cup and the wind blew it in.
After the 34 on the front, Danke nearly holed out his second shot from the fairway on No. 10 and made birdie. He got it to 4-under with another birdie on the par-5 14th, then got up and down for par on Nos. 15 and 16.
His only hiccup came on the par-3 17th when his tee shot sailed long and he wound up making double bogey.
“I missed a 6-footer to save bogey (on 17) and I got to the 18th tee and thought I don’t think it’s happening,” Danke said. “If I had made bogey there I would have been tied, but I thought there was no way after double bogey. Then I got done and people were telling me Fields was 3-over, so when I watched him miss that birdie putt on 18, it was like, OK. It was just waiting for the final score to be posted and when it was it was a joy.”
Danke finished the three-day event at 3-over-par 217. Fields, who won three of the four Sioux City ‘major’ tournaments last year, finished at 218. Tyson Bodlak was alone in third place at 221, while Ryan Anema and Jackson Thompson shared third place with 223.
Fields made all three of his bogeys on the front nine Sunday and shot even-par 36 on the final nine.
Bill Mathers claimed the Senior Division title, winning a two-hole playoff with Scott Wieck after each shot 230 in regulation.
The next major on the calendar is the Interstate Amateur June 1-2 at Two Rivers Golf Club. Fields is the defending champion.