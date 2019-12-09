Vikings get back on track, with Cook playing as promised

WHAT NEEDS HELP: Though Dan Bailey has missed only one field goal in the last 11 games, now tied for sixth in the league with a 90% conversion rate, the rest of the special teams have been lacking a spark. The Vikings are 17th in kickoff returns and 23rd in punt returns, though Hughes produced a season-long 17-yard punt return against the Lions. Punter Britton Colquitt left a lot of yards on the field against the Lions, too, with a season low in net average (35.2). Four of his six punts were inside the 20, but he had a 30-yarder to the 15, a 32-yarder to the 23, a 26-yarder to the 13, and a 33-yarder to the 17 that was returned to the 25.

STOCK UP: Mattison has been the ideal backup to Cook. The rookie has been on the field for 27 snaps in each of the last two games, a season high. Mattison caught a pass out of the backfield for a first down on second-and-8 with a highlight-reel hurdle to evade a defender and help extend a second-quarter drive that ended in a field goal.

STOCK DOWN: Defensive end Stephen Weatherly, who's in the final year of his rookie contract, has fallen behind Ifaedi Odenigbo in the rotation backing up Hunter and Griffen. He has just one sack, down from three last season. Weatherly had two penalties for 25 yards against Detroit, though Zimmer said he was pleased with his performance.