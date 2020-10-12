Vikings still dealing with defeat despite strides by young D

Tight end Kyle Rudolph has continued to hold a critical blocking role, but the 10th-year veteran has only been targeted on 10 passes over five games for seven receptions and 76 yards. Cousins made a concerted effort to get tight end Irv Smith Jr. more involved, connecting with the second-year player four times for 64 yards.

INJURED

Mattison and Mike Boone give the Vikings temporarily viables fill-ins for Cook, who has missed 21 of 57 games including the playoffs to injuries in his career.

Holton Hill (foot) and Kris Boyd (hamstring) were inactive; 23-year-old Mike Hughes was the only healthy cornerback who's not a rookie. The Vikings have played well enough on defense lately to minimize the absence of Barr and end Danielle Hunter. Losing Elflein, their other starter who remains on injured reserve, has become a bigger problem. He has a thumb injury that's not supposed to be long term.

KEY NUMBER

9 — Turnovers by the Vikings, tied for the third most in the NFL. Their only giveaway-free game was the win at Houston. Cousins has eight turnovers after only 11 in 15 contests last season.

NEXT STEPS

Getting Cook's groin back to full strength will be the top priority to help keep an offense that has averaged 441 yards and 29 points over the last three games in rhythm. With the bye conveniently waiting after the visit by winless Atlanta, the Vikings could give Cook three weeks to rest before the game at Green Bay on Nov. 1.

