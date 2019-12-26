Vikings use meaningless Bears game to regroup for playoffs

“You only get 16 of these, and so when you don’t put your best football or put your best foot forward in one of them, it bothers you,” Cousins said. “Thankfully, we’ve got a playoff game up ahead in addition to this one, and you know there’s still more work to be done. Hopefully we can put a performance on the field that will put you in a better place.”

What coach Mike Zimmer and his staff must balance is the merit of taking a healthy team to the playoffs against the need to create some momentum going in. The Vikings played the Packers without their top two running backs, Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle), and starting linebackers Eric Kendricks (quadriceps) and Anthony Barr (hamstring) left during the game with new injuries.

“Do you look at the entire season and look at how well the offense has played throughout the course of the year? Or do you look at a one-game situation? So that’s kind of what I’m weighing right now,” said Zimmer, who will take the Vikings to the postseason for the third time in six years. “Do I go with the belief that they’ve been really good all year long? Or do we go in and, because we didn’t play very well the other night, try to get going again?”

CONFIDENCE BUILDING