Waxing nostalgic at River-Cade with Todd Sapp in the hunt

“I’m sure we will have fun tomorrow but at the end of the day I’m sure he wants to beat my guts out as I do his.”

Keegan Bak and Brady Nurse – a couple of guys who played for Sapp at Morningside – each carded 71. Brett Abbotts and Josh Wendling, meanwhile, matched par with 72.

Along with the 1980 title, Sapp also won in 1995 and ’96 when the event was known as the Belle of Sioux City tournament. It returned to its original name of River-Cade a couple of years later.

“I’ve watched Corey for four years as his coach and I respect his golf game, but I’ve got to go out and play my game,” Sapp said. “I realize what a special player he is, he’s so good and I’m proud of everything he’s accomplished. I’ll have my hands full but I’m competitive so I’ll just go play.”

The entire field plays an additional 18 holes, with the top third of the championship flight making the cut for a final nine holes, which will begin at around 2 p.m.

There have been many instances in the long and storied history of this tournament that players have come from way back on Sunday to win. So nobody in the 22-player championship flight should be counted out.