Waxing nostalgic at River-Cade with Todd Sapp in the hunt

SIOUX CITY – Saturday was turn back the clock day at the River-Cade Amateur golf tournament.
On the 40th anniversary of this long-standing event, the guy who won the first-ever River-Cade re-discovered some magic.
Todd Sapp, the 59-year-old head golf coach at Morningside College, shot a 3-under-par 69 at Green Valley. Sapp won the inaugural River-Cade tourney in 1980 at the age of 19.
Sapp was upstaged only by one of his players, Corey Matthey, who fired a 66 and takes a three-shot lead into Sunday’s 27-hole final-round.
“I didn’t even realize until I got to the first tee and they announced that I had won 40 years ago and it was like, 40 is a big number,” Sapp said. “Today was better, a little bit like the old me.
“I haven’t played for almost two weeks so the first three holes were really rusty and I was struggling. Then I just got lucky and kind of started finding a golf game. I birdied 8 and 9, played steady golf from there and birdied 14 and it worked out.”
Like Sapp, Matthey was just a teenager when he won his first River-Cade in 2016. Those two will be paired in the final round Sunday with Ayron Corporon, the 2012 winner who shot 70.
“I took advantage of the par-5s, I birdied all the par 5s which is nice at Green Valley,” Matthey said. “Had a couple of birdies at 9 and 12 and played bogey-free. I just kind of hit the ball in the fairway and got around the greens. The pins were tough, but it was fun.
“I’m sure we will have fun tomorrow but at the end of the day I’m sure he wants to beat my guts out as I do his.”
Keegan Bak and Brady Nurse – a couple of guys who played for Sapp at Morningside – each carded 71. Brett Abbotts and Josh Wendling, meanwhile, matched par with 72.
Along with the 1980 title, Sapp also won in 1995 and ’96 when the event was known as the Belle of Sioux City tournament. It returned to its original name of River-Cade a couple of years later.
“I’ve watched Corey for four years as his coach and I respect his golf game, but I’ve got to go out and play my game,” Sapp said. “I realize what a special player he is, he’s so good and I’m proud of everything he’s accomplished. I’ll have my hands full but I’m competitive so I’ll just go play.”
The entire field plays an additional 18 holes, with the top third of the championship flight making the cut for a final nine holes, which will begin at around 2 p.m.
There have been many instances in the long and storied history of this tournament that players have come from way back on Sunday to win. So nobody in the 22-player championship flight should be counted out.
However, much of the attention will be on two guys with a lot of respect for each other who will battle it out in the final grouping.
With the exception of Sapp, most others 50 years of age and older compete in the Senior Division.
Bill Mathers, a 70-year-old phenom, shaved one stroke off par for 71 and has a four-shot lead over past River-Cade Senior champ Sam Prue and Mark Albert.
