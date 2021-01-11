Well-rested Chiefs get back to work with Browns on horizon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs had to wait until the very last of the six wild-card games played over the weekend to find out who the reigning Super Bowl champions would play in the divisional round of the playoffs.

As if they hadn't sat around long enough.

The Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and its lone first-round bye in Week 16, allowing coach Andy Reid to sit just about every crucial player for their regular-season finale.

So that means Patrick Mahomes and his cadre of standout support, along with Tyrann Mathieu and other defensive stars, will have gone 21 days without stepping on the field for a game by the time they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday for a spot in the conference championship game.

“We had a bird's-eye view yesterday of watching them. They're a good football team and we knew that,” said Reid, whose staff had begun preparing for each of the four possible opponents long ago. “We had a chance to study them last week, as we did the other teams we might be playing. All in all, we'll start the week of practice tomorrow and go from there.”

It should be the first practice in quite a while that the Chiefs are relatively healthy.