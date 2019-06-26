SIOUX CITY – The numbers said Mitchell Lambson was one of American Association baseball’s premier pitchers.
Wednesday night at Lewis and Clark Park, the Mercy Field scoreboard heartily concurred.
Striking out a career-high 11 batters in a complete-game performance, Lambson ran his record to 5-1 as the Winnipeg Goldeyes edged the Sioux City Explorers 3-2 to snap a four-game winning streak for the South Division leaders.
Lambson, whose earned run average of 2.70 already ranked sixth in the league, lowered that ratio to 2.64, surrendering only two solo homers that kept the X’s even with the Fish at 2-2 until the top of the ninth inning.
After working three shutout innings in relief, Sioux City’s Tyler Fallwell hit Winnipeg veteran Reggie Abercrombie with a pitch one out into the ninth inning. Nathan Gercken took over, but Wes Darvill’s singled to right-center and moved up to third as rightfielder Michael Lang made an unsuccessful throw to third base.
With first base unoccupied, Kyle Martin was issued an intentional walk, loading the bases. And the strategy might have worked if No. 9 hitter Kevin Garcia hadn’t beaten the double play relay on a slow roller that brought home Abercrombie with the eventual winning run.
Lambson, bidding to finish off a complete game, surrendered base hits to Lang and Nate Samson, leading off the bottom of the ninth.
Facing veteran closer Victor Capellan, struggling slugger Jose Sermo put down a sacrifice bunt, moving the tying and winning runs into scoring position. An intentional walk to Adam Sasser loaded the bases before Capellan retired Dexture McCall on a foul pop and fanned Dylan Kelly to nail down his league-leading 13th save.
Lambson, though, was the story, scattering six hits against a Sioux City team that had won four in a row and 11 of its last 12 contests. This was the 15th straight game in which the X’s either won (12 times) or lost a one-run verdict.
“Sometimes you’ve gotta tip your cap to the other pitcher,’’ said sixth-year Sioux City Manager Steve Montgomery. “(Lambson) did a great job. He kept us off balance all night, chasing. He kept the ball in the middle part of the plate, expanded when needed, was throwing his offspeed on to off and really had us on our heels.
“We’ve just got to come out tomorrow (Thursday’s series finale) and win the series. The goal’s attainable tomorrow. No reason to waiver on what we did. We put up a fight there in the ninth and were probably just a hair overaggressive.’’
X’s starter Eric Karch gave up base hits to Alex Perez and Tyler Hill, the Goldeyes’ first two batters in the contest, and they wound up scoring Winnipeg’s only runs until the final inning. Karch, the converted closer, struck out the next two Goldeyes, but Perez and Hill pulled off a double steal on the final strike to the second of those.
Winnipeg’s James Harris fell behind 0-2, but he came through with a clutch two-run double to left-center, staking the visitors to a 2-0 lead one night after the Explorers overcame a three-run first to post a 6-5 victory in the series opener.
Samson, coming off a 3-for-5 night that hiked his batting average to .340, got one run back in the home half of the first, sending a 1-0 pitch with two away over the left-field wall for his third home run of the year, all in the last nine games.
Sebastian Zawada knotted things up with another wind-blow fly ball to left in the third inning, clearing the wall for the third round-tripper from the rookie leftfielder out of Arizona State.
Winnipeg made the first serious bid to break the tie when Alex Perez led off the fifth inning with a walk and moved up 90 feet on Tyler Hill’s single, the third hit of the game for the newly acquired leftfielder. Karch, though, struck out Willy Garcia and catcher Dylan Kelly gunned down Perez at third base on a stolen base attempt. Dominic Ficociello’s routine fly to left got Karch through the fifth, quelling the rally.
The Explorers threatened in the bottom of the inning with Dexture McCall’s leadoff double to the gap in left-center. However, McCall never left second base as Lambson recorded two fly ball outs and a strikeout.
Keeping the hosts alive, meanwhile, was Kelly, the third-year catcher, who came into the game ranked second in baserunners caught stealing with eight. Mowing down three more, Kelly is now 11 of 32 on the season.