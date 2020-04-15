Wishing Stefon Diggs well, Kirk Cousins not worried by Vikes' departures

“It became apparent that he wanted to play elsewhere, and I think it was smart of the Vikings to grant him that opportunity,” Cousins said. “It wasn’t a mystery, and that’s OK. I wish him really well. I just so enjoyed playing with him. He’s a special player.”

Diggs has not been available to reporters since the deal that fetched the Vikings four draft picks, including an extra first-rounder for next week.

He has yet to fully elaborate on why he wanted a move, though the preference of coach Mike Zimmer and Kubiak to emphasize the run first in the offense surely did not help his outlook.

In an essay published recently by The Players' Tribune, Diggs expressed his appreciation of and respect for Cousins, quieting some of the speculation that he wasn't happy with his quarterback.

“My text message to him said something along the lines of, ‘You’re as good as any receiver I’ve ever played with,'” Cousins said, adding: “There were a lot of games where his talent makes an enormous difference. I just wanted to let him know that, and I’m sure the Bills will be thrilled to have that.”

Cousins described the deal as a “win-win” for what the Vikings were able to recoup, the same label he put on his new contract that stretches through the 2022 season.