Cleburne, Texas — Back and forth the Sioux City Explorers and Cleburne Railroaders went on Friday night. For the third straight four game series opener the Explorers played in an extra-inning game, and this time, the Explorers came away with a 6-5 win.
Sioux City took the lead for good in the top of the tenth.
Nate Samson walked to open the frame, and got to scoring position on a balk. After an infield single moved him to third Drew Stankiewicz delivered yet another clutch extra innings hit for the Explorers to score Samson from third and the X’s were up 6-5.
Kyle Wren led off the game with an eight pitch at-bat that ended with him hitting a triple to right field. Michael Lang drove him home with a sacrifice fly to center field making it 1-0 X’s.
Cleburne responded in the third with a two run inning, KC Huth started the inning with a walk, he scored from first on a double by Jonathan Rodriguez tying the game. Rodriguez would advance to third on an infield single and score on sacrifice fly to right by Chase Simpson making it 2-1 Railroaders.
In the fifth Zawada and Kelly began the inning with back to back singles. A ground rule double by Wren scored Zawada and tied the game 2-2. Kelly would score on a ground out from Nate Samson and the X’s lead 3-2.
John Nester led off the sixth for the Railroaders with a solo home run to tie the game 3-3. Cleburne would then jump out in front in the seventh. Rodriguez doubled to lead off the inning and Zach Nehrir walked. Simpson picked up his league leading 30th RBI of the season with a base hit to right, and Nester beat out a double play ball scoring Nehrir giving Cleburne a late lead of 5-3.
The top of the eighth saw the X’s tie the game in grand fashion. Samson reached on an error by his counterpart at short. Jose Sermo then blasted his first home run of the season to left field tying the game 5-5.
Cleburne seriously threatened to walk off with the win in the bottom of the ninth as they loaded the bases with one out but Nathan Gercken came out of the bullpen for Sioux City and picked up the final two outs of the inning leaving the bases loaded for the Railroaders.