SIOUX CITY — As superbly as he’d pitched in four previous trips to the mound, Sioux City Explorers pitcher Jason Garcia was due for a hiccup.
And, with a team sorely lacking in offense, that wasn’t really the main story Friday night as the X’s fell 5-3 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the first game of a seven-game homestand.
A Sioux City team that has scored less than four runs in 13 of its first 21 games was once again an easy mark for an opposing pitcher as lefthander Sebastian Kessay improved to 3-0, allowing just three hits and getting away with five walks in a six-inning start.
After giving up just two runs while going a perfect 4-0 previously, Garcia’s magic wasn’t enough to subdue a Fargo-Moorhead offense that entered the game with a league-leading 114 runs, an average of 5.7 a game.
Third baseman Leobaldo Pina got the RedHawks on the board first, crushing a 0-2 pitch over the wall in left-center for a solo home run in the second inning.
That was small potatoes compared to the Hawks’ four-run third, essentially blowing the game open against a Sioux City club that has scored fewer runs than all but one team in the 12-team American Association.
No. 9 hitter Yhoxian Medina started it off with a one-out single and then Garcia walked the top two hitters in the order, loading the bases. Devan Ahart delivered a two-run double and then, two batters later, T.J. Bennett lined a two-out, two-run single to make it a 5-0 advantage.
That was all the scoring for the visitors, who were blanked over the final six innings. However, it was more than the Explorers could overcome.
After putting the leadoff runner on base in the first three innings and getting their first two men aboard in two of those frames, the X’s continued to squander scoring opportunities, mustering just a single run.
Dylan Kelly and rookie Sebastian Zawada, the last two batters in the order, set up that run in the bottom of the third, leading off the inning with base hits. One out later, Michael Lang walked to load the bases.
However, Nate Samson’s sacrifice fly, scoring Kelly, was all this rally could produce as Jose Sermo, struggling ever since being named the league MVP last September, struck out for the second time in his first two at-bats.
It remained a 5-1 contest until a wild pitch and an infield error helped the X’s mount a promising rally in the eighth inning, scoring twice before leaving two runners on base. But as has happened too many times in the season’s first three weeks, it was too little, too late, even though the hosts also threatened in the ninth inning, wasting two base hits.
“We’ve gotta find a way to keep pressure on them for nine innings,’’ said Sioux City manager Steve Montgomery, whose team tumbled to 7-14 despite outhitting Fargo-Moorhead by an 8-6 margin. “It’s no secret that we’re not scoring runs. Everyone’s just trying to do too much.’’
Garcia allowed finished his fifth start with two scoreless innings and then reliever Carlos Sierra and Max Schuh blanked the RedHawks over the final four frames. Sierra was impressive in his three innings of work, striking out seven batters in a row and eighth of the nine men he faced after the first man he faced reached on an error.
Sierra’s effort helped the Explorers’ three pitchers in the game total 15 strikeouts, equaling a season high.