Austin Drury didn't need the Sioux City Explorers' offense to supply him much support, but the X's bats came through in a big way anyway.

Sioux City's starting pitcher, Drury tossed a gem while the Explorers' bats exploded for 17 hits and drew two walks -- both by Matt Lloyd -- to beat the Kansas City Monarchs 8-1 in Game 1 of the best-of-three West Division Championship Series of the American Association of Baseball on Monday night at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

"This is awesome," said Drury, who was drafted in the 34th round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft by the Dodgers after a standout stint at the University of North Florida. "As a starter, you just want to rally your guys and compete. They did the rest. Kansas City (the defending AA champions) has a great team, everyone knows that. You have to play your 'A' game against them, and we did that and went after it."

Game 2 will be at Legends Field in Kansas City on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to the Miles Wolff Cup Championship to play the winner of the East series, which Milwaukee leads 1-0 after a 4-3 win over Chicago.

Drury threw 5 ⅔ innings, struck out eight, walked three and allowed just one run on two hits for the win. The 26-year-old southpaw had several pitches in his arsenal working as Kansas City hitters were consistently behind on his fastball and ahead of his off-speed stuff.

"We just battle as a team," he said. "We were down in fourth place for a while this season. We knew we could win games, and we just kept fighting this season and strung wins together."

Explorers vs Monarchs playoff baseball Sioux City's Austin Drury (12) pitches during Sioux City Explorers vs Kansas City Monarchs American Association West Division Championship Ser…

Kansas City's Zac Grotz took the loss. He threw six frames, struck out one and allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits, plus the free passes to Lloyd, who was the only hitter in the Explorers' lineup that didn't have a hit, but reached twice, nonetheless.

Sioux City right fielder Scott Ota ended 3-for-5 from the left side of the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored hitting second in the lineup.

His fifth-inning base hit scored Chase Harris to break a 1-1 tie.

"It feels great when everyone is together and on the same page like this team is," Ota said. "I (was signed) here after the All-Star break, but it just feels like everything has come together for this team.

"Everyone wants to win, everyone has each other's back, and we've had a playoff mentality for a while."

Ota also started a 9-3-6 double play that ended one of Kansas City's biggest threats.

"I always want to contribute in any way I can," he said. "I just go out there and battle, so whenever that pays off, it's a great feeling. A lot of it has to do with just trusting each other. Nobody on this team is pressing, we've been in these situations before."

Explorers vs Monarchs playoff baseball Sioux City's Scott Ota (5) catches a fly ball during Sioux City Explorers vs Kansas City Monarchs American Association West Division Champions…

After reliever Parker Caracci struck out Kansas City's LJ Hatch to end a 12-pitch at-bat that saw Monarch base runners advance to second and third, Explorers manger Steve Montgomery turned to Max Kuhns to face leadoff hitter Justin Wylie.

Kuhns fell behind 2-0, but induced a high fly ball that Ota camped under in shallow right and hurled back into catcher Wilfredo Gimenez, who alertly fired it to shortstop Delvin Zinn covering second to get Jacob Robson.

Robson tagged as Ota made the catch and thought about heading for third but had no choice but to revert back to second as teammate Taylor Snyder stood on third with little to no thought of testing Ota's arm to home.

In relief of Drury, Caracci recorded a huge out to end the sixth. With inherited Kansas City runners on first and third, the 21st round pick of the Blue Jays in 2019 struck out Snyder on four pitches.

The game stayed knotted at one through four innings of play, but the Explorers opened it up over the next four frames, scoring one run in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings before icing it with four in the eighth, which all went as earned runs against Monarchs reliever Trey Jeans.

"Guys did a good job of manufacturing runs," Montgomery said. "We got some breaks, some not-so-hard hit balls found some ground to land. But I credit the guys in their approach, they put a lot of pressure on (Kansas City's) defense."

Explorers vs Monarchs playoff baseball Explorers manager Steve Montgomery, left, and Kansas City manager Joe Calfapietra look as home plate umpire Jett Minton gestures towards the f…

X's lefty reliever Carlos Diaz and Brandon Bosher finished it after Kuhns exited with two gone in the eighth.

Sioux City leadoff batter Daniel Lingua and Harris had two hits each and both drove in runs.

Gimenez ended the game 4-for-5 and scored a run in addition to his pair of RBIs, and John Nogowski was 3-for-5 with a run scored.

Explorers vs Monarchs playoff baseball Sioux City's Wilfredo Gimenez (24) watches a ball he hit during Sioux City Explorers vs Kansas City Monarchs American Association West Divisio…

For Sioux City, the playoff atmosphere wasn't anything new as the team took a win-or-go-home approach well before the postseason while fighting for one of the four playoff spots in the West Division.

"I know it's cliché, but it really is just one game at a time," said Montgomery, who's in his ninth season as skipper. "Especially in these short, three-game series, you just have to make the next game the most important game of the season. We've got to find a way to get a win down there.

"We're battle-tested. We had to try and clinch down the stretch and played a lot tight games. We're accustomed to being in nip-and-tuck games, and guys know what they need to do."

Explorers vs Monarchs playoff baseball Explorers' mascot Slider clowns around with fans during Sioux City Explorers vs Kansas City Monarchs American Association West Division Champi…

