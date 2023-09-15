KANSAS CITY, MO -- The Sioux City Explorers were on the cusp of a berth to the Miles Wolff Cup Championship in the American Association of Baseball, but were denied by a late-game comeback by the Kansas City Monarchs.

The Monarchs took Games 2 and 3 in Kansas City on Wednesday and Thursday, to turn the tide of the best-of-three Western Division Championship series after the Explorers won Game 1 in Sioux City on Monday.

Kansas City took the decisive Game 3 by a 9-6 at Legends Field in Kansas City, advancing to the championship series against the Chicago Dogs.

No pitcher utilized in the Sioux City-K.C. game Thursday completed a third inning of work.

Kansas City's Matt Hartman got the win and Patrick Weigel earned the save.

Explorers reliever Sean Rackoski, who was reliable in high-leverage situations throughout the season for Sioux City, took the loss after not recording an out in relief and giving up two earned runs.

Sioux City led 5-0 after four and a half innings of play, but the Monarchs scored three in the bottom of the fifth before completing the comeback with four in the home half of the seventh and two more in the eighth.

Scott Ota got the X's started in the first with an RBI single that scored Daniel Lingua.

Lingua again scored in the third, that came on a John Nogowski single, and Nogowski would late score on a sacrifice fly by Ota.

Nogowski also homered in the seventh to give the X's their last run.

In the fourth, with Lingua at the plate, Delvin Zinn would score an unearned run to put the X's up 4-0, and a fifth-inning solo home run by Wilfredo Gimenez would give Sioux City a fifth run while Kansas City remained scoreless.

The Monarchs wouldn't stay at zero for long after that, however.

Jacob Robson scored on a wild pitch and L.J. Hatch scored for third on a called balk with the bases loaded. The Monarchs' frame was capped off by a run-producing double by Jan Hernandez to score Odubel Herrera.

Herrera scored in the Monarchs' big seventh when Hernandez drew a bases-loaded walk. Micker Adolfo also walked as the next batter and that brought home Justin Wylie, and before the frame was over, Taylor Snyder singled to score Chris Hermann and Hernandez scored on a wild pitch.

Herrera scored again on a Hernandez-drawn bases loaded walk in the eighth, and Wylie crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

Sioux City, still seeking its first championship since the team was founded in 1993, made it to the American Association finals in 2015 and 2019.

The X's made this year's playoffs by finishing second in the West with a 52-48 regular season record, and swept Fargo-Moorhead in the first round of the playoffs.

After Thursday night's loss, Steve Montgomery, the winningest manager in X's history, cast doubt on his future with the team.

"I took off the X for possibly the last time tonight. Thank you Sioux City!!" Montgomery posted in a tweet. After the team arrived back in Sioux City, Montgomery, who picked up his 500th career win in the last regular season game, posted a nightime photo of Lewis & Clark Park, adding a heart emoji.

The Explorers' current lease at the city-owned stadium expires in April. The city is considering competing proposals to lease the field going forward from the Explorers and the Northwoods League, a collegiate wooden bat summer league. (See the Journal's story on page A1.)