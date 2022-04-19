After verbal jabs, Terence "Bud" Crawford, Errol Spence fight seems closer than ever

One of the few potential challengers to Omahan Terence "Bud" Crawford’s dominance — Errol Spence Jr. — called for a bout between the two minutes after Spence’s 10th-round victory over WBA champ Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night.

Spence, fighting for the first time since 2020, looked rusty for the first half of the fight. He even lost his mouthpiece from a sixth-round punch. The fight was schedule for 12 rounds but ended in 10, when a ringside doctor stopped it due to Ugas’ right eye swelling shut.

The win ran Spence’s record to 28-0 and gave him three belts — the WBA, WBC and IBF — in the welterweight class. It was the 32-year-old southpaw's 22nd knockout, but his first in his last four fights.

The 147-pound Crawford, 38-0, 29 KOs, has the WBO belt and is widely considered the better, more accomplished fighter of the two.

A unification bout between Crawford and Spence would be the biggest prizefight in many years at a weight class once known for titanic battles.

“Everybody knows who I want next — I want Terrence Crawford next,” Spence said on Showtime’s broadcast. Spence said he’d be willing to make the fight happen, too.

“That’s the fight that I want, that’s the fight everybody else wants. Like I said, I’m gonna get these straps and go on over there and take his (expletive), too.”

Spence then said he was coming for Crawford’s belt.

Crawford, who last fought in November, scored the Spence/Ugas fight on Twitter, then briefly tweeted his congratulations to Spence for the win.

“Now the real fight happens,” Crawford said. “No more talk no more side of the street.”

In a subsequent tweet, Crawford told Spence to keep the WBA, WBC and IBF warm because “I’ll be coming to grab ’em later this year.”

A victory over Spence — widely regarded as one of the sport’s best boxer — would be a crowning achievement for Crawford, who has so dominated his last 14 opponents that many of the best fighters either have avoided him or like Shawn Porter in November, waited several years after their prime to take a shot. Porter lost to Spence in 2019 on a split decision, then got knocked out two years later by Crawford in the 10th round. Porter retired from the sport after that fight.

Crawford split from promoter Bob Arum and Top Rank Boxing after the Porter win. The boxer filed a lawsuit against Arum in January, alleging racial bias held back Crawford’s ability to book fights, including one against Spence.

Spence also has had a winding path.

It was his sixth defense of the IBF title he has held since May 2017 but his second defense of the WBC title. A month after beating Porter, Spence flipped his Ferrari while speeding on a Dallas street in the early morning hours. Spence was ejected, but had no broken bones or fractures and was treated for facial lacerations.

Spence returned to the ring with a unanimous 12-round decision over Danny Garcia in December 2020. Then he had another setback while preparing for a bout against eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao last August. Spence tore a retina while training, and Ugás replaced him on 11 days’ notice — and won a 12-round unanimous decision.

Crawford made upward of $6 million in his last fight, according to ESPN. Spence was reportedly getting a $1.5 million guarantee for the Ugas fight.

“I’m not going to talk about what’s going to be fair for both us,” the 32-year-old Spence said about potentially difficult negotiations. “I have guys in suits to go over all of the analytics and stuff like that. … He’s got his people.”

Material from the Associated Press contributed to this report.

