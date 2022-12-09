Bud Crawford arrives in Omaha for Saturday's WBO welterweight title fight

The trash-talking portion of fight week began Wednesday, but it wasn’t Terence “Bud” Crawford or David Avanesyan who were trading verbal barbs.

During a media workout session at Crawford’s B&B Boxing Academy to promote Saturday’s WBO welterweight title bout, some of Crawford’s supporters found it difficult to be respectful to the Omaha native’s opponent.

After doing interviews with local media and sport-specific pundits, Avanesyan headed to one of B&B’s rings to do some warmups and boxing drills for photographers.

While he was in the ring, a handful of Crawford backers thought they were being clever with their less-than-original thoughts on how they expected the bout at CHI Health Center to turn out.

Similar silliness took place at the gym before Crawford’s fight with Jose Benavidez in 2018 when what one person described as a “ruckus” broke out when the smack talk got out of hand.

To his credit, Avanesyan largely ignored the chirping and went through his drills. Near the end of the 34-year-old Russian’s time in the ring, Crawford arrived at B&B to go through his round of interviews.

Crawford, who returned to Omaha Saturday from his six-week training camp in Colorado Springs, was respectful of Avanesyan’s skills but remained confident in his own ability to add another victory to his 38-0 professional record.

“I think he’s a great fighter,” Crawford said. “I’ve been watching him closely. He does a lot of tricky things, sneaky things, in the ring. He’s always ready to come and fight.”

Both Crawford and Avanesyan bring impressive knockout streaks into Saturday’s scheduled 12-round bout, which also will be available on BLK Prime pay-per-view. Crawford has won his past nine fights since 2016 by knockout, and it will be his sixth defense of the WBO welterweight belt.

Avanesyan, who is 29-3-1 with 17 career KO’s, has won his last six fights since 2019 by knockout. That was the year he won the European welterweight title, which he successfully defended five times before vacating that title to fight Crawford for WBO belt as the No. 6-ranked welterweight challenger.

Crawford showed the patience of a champion while fielding questions. He was asked about the chance to defend his title in front of his hometown fans, and what that would mean to him, at least four different times.

“I’m very excited, it’s been a long time coming,” Crawford said. “I can’t wait until Saturday to go out there and put on a great show for Omaha, Nebraska.”

This fight will end Crawford’s longest drought between bouts as a professional. His last fight was Nov. 20, 2021. His last bout in Omaha was in 2018.

As he will end two droughts Saturday night, Crawford said the preparations leading up to this bout have him excited about his chances to earn the tenth successful defense of his welterweight title.

“I’ve been out for a long time,” Crawford said. “It’s been my longest time being out of the ring. We had a great training camp. We didn’t do anything different. We go in there, we work hard, we work toward getting the job done.

“That’s mainly what camp is all about, sharpening up my tools.”

