The Sioux City Explorers have navigated their way into the second round of the American Association of Baseball's Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs.

Sioux City did so by defeating the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 2-0 on Friday night at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City.

The squads sent out two of the leagues’ best arms to start the first round tilt.

Sioux City sent starter Mitchell Verburg to the mound. He threw six shutout innings while never falling behind in the count to any batter he went up against.

The Explorers bullpen then nailed down the final three innings. That started with Carlos Diaz and continued with Max Kuhns and Sean Rackoski as each worked a scoreless inning to preserve the win. That bullpen group threw first-pitch strikes to 23 of 31 batters faced.

Right fielder and X's leadoff hitter Scott Ota and third baseman Kyle Kasser had the series-deciding RBIs. Sioux City scored the first run in the fourth and tacked on another in the eight.

Kasser led off the fourth with a walk and worked around to eventually score on a fly ball hit by Ota that the Fargo-Moorhead outfielder appeared to lose in the lights in what ended up as a run-producing double for Kasser.

In the home half of the eight, Vince Fernandez drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a wild pitch by the RedHawks' starter Colten Davis. A base hit by Wilfredo Gimenez put runners at the corners and Fernandez scored on a well-placed Ota bunt.

The right-handed Davis came in after being named the circuit pitcher of the month of August as he tossed four straight quality starts.

The X’s would make it five as he would hold them to one run, but that run—plus the eighth inning insurance (unearned run) was enough to move the Explorers to the West Division Championship series against the leagues’ top record in the regular season in the Kansas City Monarchs.

The RedHawks got two on with two outs in the fifth inning, but Verburg struck out pinch-hitter Evan Alexander to end the frame. Verburg, a right-handed Oregon native worked a 1-2-3 sixth to finish his night off, holding the defending AA champions to two hits over six innings with four strikeouts.

Sean Rackoski came in for the Explorers. He sat down the RedHawks in order by striking out Dillion Thomas, getting Leo Pina on a grounder to second, and striking out John Silviano for the save.

The Monarchs defeated Sioux Falls on Friday night 4-0. The race for the American Association Championship and Wolff Cup continues Monday at Lewis and Clark Park for Game 1 of a best-of-three-game series.

