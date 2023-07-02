LINCOLN, Neb. – Late-game heroics have not been in the Sioux City Explorers' bag thus far in 2023.

Sioux City who has't had a comeback win all season and are 0-17 when trailing after seven innings this season in the American Association of Professional Basebasell. It looked on Saturday night at Haymarket Park in Lincoln that the X's were on the cusp of claiming a late victory, but things ended up going in favor of the home Saltdogs, 6-4.

The loss drops the Explorers to 21-24 on the season.

Lincoln's Luke Roskam drove a two-out doube to the left-center gap on a full count pitch with bases loaded in the eighth inning to secure the win for the Saltdogs (22-22).

Down 3-2, Sioux City's John Nogowski drew a walk of Carter Hope (3-1). Hope would retire Vince Fernandez on a deep fly that Nick Anderson caught with a leaping catch at the wall for out number two, but Miguel Sierra belted a triple to score Nogowski and tie the game at three.

Wilfredo Gimenez's line-drive single to center over the head of Anderson put Sioux City up 4-3.

Lincoln grabbed the lead in the second off X’s spot starter Heitor Tokar on a sacrifice fly from Nate Samson. The Saltdogs scored on two walks and a hit by pitch. For the night, Tokar would hold Lincoln to one run on the night and toss four hitless frames.

Sioux City took the lead with Lincoln starter Tanner Brown on the mound in the top of the fifth.

Gimenez singled with one out and would be followed by Jake Ortega, who worked a walk to set up a double to right center off the bat of Jake Sanford to make it 2-1 in favor of Sioux City.

Lefty reliever Carlos Diaz came on in the bottom of the fifth and gave up an RBI single to Roskam, who ended with four RBIs on the night.

In the sixth, Francys Peguero would strike out three batters but would also yield a solo home run to Yanio Perez to give Lincoln the lead 3-2.

Lincoln gained the lead in the eighth when Hasler gave up back-to-back hits to Perez and Zane Zurbrugg to put two on.

After Sioux City got an out on a fielder's choice, Nate Samson drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases for Roskam, who would be down to the final strike in the eighth but drive in the eventual game-winning runs.

With one out in the Explorers' ninth, Jake Sanford walked and with two outs Matt Lloyd would reach on an infield single off Hope, but Lincoln's Matt Cronin would come in to pick up his fourth save by getting Nogowski to fly out to center.