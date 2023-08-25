SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Scott Ota joined the Sioux City Explorers on July 22, and two days later, he was penciled into the leadoff spot in the lineup.

Until that point, the Explorers had tabbed five different players at the top of the order this season. The sixth player to hold leadoff slot, Ota, has cemented himself in the spot, going 38-for-112 (.339) since.

And on Thursday night, Ota provided timely offense for the Sioux City with a sixth inning two-run home run to break a scoreless tie as the X’s would claim a series-clinching 4-0 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen at Lewis and Clark Park.

Austin Drury tossed six shutout innings for the Explorers (47-42) and induced three double play balls off the bat of Miguel Gomez. By hitting into the trio of double plays, Gomez tied an American Association single-game individual record in that category.

Drury picked up the first of the DPs in the first inning, when the Milkmen (51-39) threatened with the bases loaded, but a 5-4-3 ground out by Gomez kept the game at 0-0.

In the third, the Milkmen would load the bases again, but Drury (4-5) buckled down and was able to get Gomez to bounce out into a 6-4-3 double play to end the frame.

In the fifth inning, Sioux City shortstop Delvin Zinn made a terrific off-balance throw to first on that ended the top of the frame to end Roy Morales at first. Zinn then led off the home half of the fifth with a double off the left field wall with Milwaukee starter Ryan Zimmerman (9-3) on the mound.

Chase Harris moved Zinn to third with a sac bunt prior to Ota stepping into the batters’ box up and sent a blast down the right field line to make it 2-0 Sioux City.

It was his sixth home run of the season and gave him 21 RBIs in 30 games. Zimmerman would get tagged with the loss going despite going seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits.

In the top of the sixth, Drury and would execute the shutdown inning.

Gabriel Cancel would singled for Milwaukee, but another 5-4-3 double play picked up the first two outs of the inning and Drew Ward struck out to end the inning.

Brandon Brosher worked two scoreless relief innings for Drury as the X’s.

Matt Lloyd doubled off Milwaukee left-handed reliever Jack Mahoney to start the bottom of the eighth and John Nogowski reached on an error by third baseman Cam Balego, which moved Lloyd to third.

A well-executed sac bunt by Jake Ortega to first to score Lloyd from third to make it 3-0 Sioux City, and Mahoney would uncork a wild pitch to move Nogowski to third, while Wilfredo Gimenez would work a walk to move runners to the corners to set up a Tyler Rando pinch-hit RBI single for the final score of the game as Nogowski scored.

Sean Rackoski worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to ice it for the Explorers. For the month of August, the Explorers sport a robust 13-7 record.

The win gave the Explorers’ a two-game advantage over Sioux Falls in the American Association West Division for second place. In his last 24 at-bats, Ota has 10 hits and a five-game hitting streak for Sioux City.

AA Baseball

Standings

West

**Kansas City 53-36

Sioux City 47-42

Sioux Falls 46-45

Fargo-Moorhead 43-47

Lincoln 42-38

Winnipeg 40-51

East

Milwaukee 51-39

Chicago 49-40

Kane County 45-45

Cleburne 43-47

Lake Country 43-47

Gary 37-52

**denotes clinched playoff berth Wednesday games

Sioux City 9, Milwaukee 4

Winnipeg 3, Sioux Falls 0

Chicago 5, Lake Country 3

Gary 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Cleburne 2, Kane County 1

Kansas City 9, Lincoln 3

Thursday games

Sioux City 4, Milwaukee 0

Winnipeg 7, Sioux Falls 5

Fargo-Moorhead 6, Gary 4

Kansas City 7, Lincoln 3

Kane County 6, Cleburne 1

Chicago 5, Lake County 1

Friday games

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Lake Country, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago at Gary, 6:45 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Kane County at Cleburne at 7:06 p.m.

Saturday games

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary, 4 p.m.

LIncoln at Sioux Falls, 5:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Lake Country, 6:05 p.m.

Kane County at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sunday games

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Lake Country, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago at Gary, 2 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Kane County at Cleburne, 6 p.m.