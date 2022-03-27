Sioux City Bandits bash Sioux Empire for second win of the season

SIOUX CITY — Seven different men scored touchdowns for the Sioux City Bandits at the Tyson Events Center on Sunday, beating Sioux Empire 67-0 in an interleague indoor football game.

The Bandits scored 40 points in the second half, putting their record at 2-0 on the season.

Neither of the Bandits’ first-quarter scoring drives lasted that long. In fact, both drives were a combined three plays.

Kamal Cass put the Bandits on the board with a 10-yard run in the first quarter.

Brandon Sheperd then earned a 36-yard receiving touchdown from quarterback Lorenzo Brown, and that was the only play of that scoring drive.

In the second quarter, Lenwood Joyner caught a 19-yard pass from Brown for a touchdown. That play ended a three-play, 39-yard drive that lasted just under two minutes.

Brown then scored with his legs, and he found the end zone from the 2-yard line that made the score 27-0 at the half.

The Bandits had two interception returns for touchdowns in the third quarter.

Kamar Greenhouse had the first interception return for the first score of the third quarter, and he returned the interception for 30 yards.

Sheperd then scored with a 13-yard rushing touchdown that made the score 48-0.

Braden Meints had Sioux City’s second pick-six late in the third quarter, and he returned it for 27 yards.

Damond Powell and Cass had the last two touchdowns for the Bandits, both via on the ground.

Powell’s rushing TD came from 12 yards while Cass’ second TD of the night was from 45 yards.

Cass led the Bandits’ rushing attack with 82 yards on seven carries.

Brown converted all six of his passing attempts for 87 yards.

Joyner and Sheperd were the two leading receivers, as Joyner had 37 receiving yards while Sheperd had 36.

Phil Williamson led the Bandits defense with six tackles.

