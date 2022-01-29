Tom Brady, winner of 7 Super Bowls, retiring at age 44

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company's Twitter account said Saturday.
The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.
Brady's TB12sports Twitter account wrote: "7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady"
ESPN first reported Brady's retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.
Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game. Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in the divisional round.
Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.
Brady leaves the games as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He's the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.
Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He was 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.
Overlooked by every team coming out of Michigan, Brady was eventually selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft with the 199th overall pick. He replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe as the starter in 2001 and led New England to a Super Bowl victory over the heavily favored Rams that season.
Brady went on to lead the Patriots to Super Bowl victories over the Panthers following the 2003 season and Eagles after the 2004 season. No team has since repeated as champions.
But New England wouldn't win another one for a decade, twice losing to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl, including a 17-14 defeat on Feb. 3, 2008 that prevented the Patriots from completing a perfect season.
Brady earned his fourth ring when the Patriots held off Seattle thanks to Malcolm Butler's interception at the goal line in the Super Bowl after the 2014 season.
Two years later, in the biggest Super Bowl comeback, he led the Patriots out of a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter against Atlanta to win in overtime.
After losing to the Eagles and backup quarterback Nick Foles the following year, Brady got his sixth championship when New England shut down the Rams following the 2018 season.
He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 amid a pandemic, instilling a winning culture to a franchise that hadn't won a playoff game in 18 years. With his old friend Rob Gronkowski joining him in Tampa, Brady helped the Buccaneers become the first team to play in a Super Bowl in its stadium. Naturally, Brady won again.
Brady threw more touchdown passes in his 40s (168) than in his 20s (147).
The career of Tom Brady, in photos
Michigan quarterbacks from left, Drew Henson, (7), Jason Kapsner, (13) and Tom Brady (10) pose during media day in Ann Arbor, Aug. 13, 1999. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
CARLOS OSORIO
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2000, file photo, New England Patriots backup quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Carlos Osorio
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2002, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles after the Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams 20-17 in NFL football's Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
DOUG MILLS
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with Terry Bradshaw, left, after being name MVP of the Super Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans. The Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
MICHAEL CONROY
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2004, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
DAVE MARTIN
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning after the Patriots 24-14 win during their AFC Championship game in Foxboro, Mass., in this Jan. 18, 2004 file photo. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
CHARLES KRUPA
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady laughs during media day at Reliant Stadium in Houston Tuesday Jan. 27, 2004. The Patriots and Carolina Panthers face off in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday Feb. 1 (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ERIC GAY
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Super Bowl XXXIX after the Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2005. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
CARLOS OSORIO
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, and tight end Daniel Graham (82) congratulate cornerback Asante Samuel (22) after Samuels' fourth-quarter interception and touchdown off a pass by New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington in an a AFC wild card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, top center, is surrounded by the media as he takes their questions while standing in front of his locker at the football team's training facility in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday morning, Oct. 10, 2007. The 5-0 Patriots will play the 5-0 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 14, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Stephan Savoia
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tigh end Benjamin Watson during the second half of a NFL divisional playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2008 in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, speaks to a crowd of 15,000 fans during a send off rally at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2008. At right is New England Patriots linebacker Junior Seau, and second right, team owner Robert Kraft. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
STEW MILNE
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown by running back Laurence Maroney during the second quarter of the Super Bowl XLII football game against the New York Giants at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008 in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, in New York on Monday, May 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
Peter Kramer
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass wide receiver Sam Aiken as running back Laurence Maroney (39) and Patriots offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer (76) block during the third quarter of their NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2009. Brady was 29 of 34 for 380 yards and six touchdowns in less than three quarters of play as the Patriots defeated the Titans 59-0. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Stephan Savoia
New England Patriots' Tom Brady lifts his son Jack after NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2011, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) flips over on his head after he was hit hard by San Diego Chargers defensive tackle Cam Thomas, not seen, in the second half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady answers questions during Media Day for NFL football's Super Bowl XLVI Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2012, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Fans hoping for an autograph hold out items next to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after the Patriots' joint NFL football practice with the New Orleans Saints in Foxborough, Mass., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Stephan Savoia
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots won 28-24. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks on as his son Benjamin hugs a Vince Lombardi Trophy during a parade in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015, to honor the NFL football teams victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Ariz. . (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves federal court Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015, in New York. Brady left the courthouse after a full day of talks with a federal judge in his dispute with the NFL over a four-game suspension. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning speak to one another following the NFL football AFC Championship game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Patriots 20-18 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a promotional event Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Tokyo. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is on a week long promotional tour of China and Japan for a sportswear maker. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after completing a pass during a football clinic in Tokyo, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback was on a week long promotional tour of China and Japan for a sportswear maker. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)
Shizuo Kambayashi
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Tom Brady, left, and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sits on the field after fumbling against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) embraces Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
New England Patriots' Tom Brady rides a duck boat during the Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves toward the fans as he leaves the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN. ESPN reported Brady's retirement on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, citing unidentified sources. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)
Matt Patterson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after defeating the Miami Dolphins 41-13 in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
Today in sports history: Jan. 29
1950: Jack Dempsey is voted greatest fighter of the past 50 years
1950 — In an Associated Press poll of sports writers and broadcasters, Jack Dempsey is voted the greatest fighter of the past 50 years. Dempsey received 251 votes to 104 for Joe Louis.
William Harrison "Jack" Dempsey, heavyweight champion prizefighter of the world, poses in New York City on April 7, 1922. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
1963: Eleven players, six officials are elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
1963 — Eleven players and six officials are elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jim Thorpe, Red Grange, Bronco Nagurski, Sammy Baugh, Dutch Clark, Johnny McNally, Ernie Nevers, Mel Hein, Pete Henry, Cal Hubbard and Don Hutson are the players. The six officials are Bert Bell, Joe Carr, George Halas, Curly Lambeau, Tim Mara and George Preston.
Famed pro gridder Red Grange, left, and Jim Conzelman, a former pro coach and player, wave from an auto in front of the National Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Sept. 7, 1963.
STF
1971: Hal Greer becomes sixth player in NBA history to score 20,000 points
1971 — Hal Greer of Philadelphia becomes the sixth player in NBA history to score 20,000 points as the 76ers lose to Milwaukee 142-118.
In this Jan. 29, 1971, file photo, Hal Greer (15), of the Philadelphia 76ers, accepts a ball from Sixers owner Irv Kosloff after Greer reached 20,001 points during a basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Philadelphia, Pa.
AP FILE
1995: Steve Young leads 49ers to their fifth Super Bowl victory
1995 — San Francisco’s Steve Young throws a record six touchdown passes, and the 49ers became the first team to win five Super Bowls with a 49-26 rout of the San Diego Chargers.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young runs a victory lap after his team beat the San Diego Chargers 49-26 on Jan. 29, 1995 in Super Bowl XXIX at Miami's Joe Robbie Stadium. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
AP FILE
2000: Utah’s Karl Malone becomes third player in NBA history to score 30,000 points
2000 — Utah’s Karl Malone becomes the third player in NBA history to score 30,000 points when he makes a layup with 8:53 left in the third quarter of a 96-94 loss to Minnesota.
Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone, left, argues with referee Jim Clark, right, because a foul was not called against the Minnesota Timberwolves' Rasho Nesterovic in the third quarter in Minneapolis, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2000, as Timberwolves forward Sam Mitchell looks on in the background. Malone was assessed a technical foul. The incident occurred just after Malone made a basket bringing him to 30,001 career points. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
AP FILE
2010: Bernard Lagat wins his eighth Wanamaker Mile at 103rd Millrose Games
2010 — Bernard Lagat wins his eighth Wanamaker Mile at 103rd Millrose Games in New York. Lagat, who finishes in 3:56.34, had shared the record with Irish great Eamonn Coghlan.
United States' Bernard Lagat salutes the crowd after winning the Wanamaker Mile for a record eighth time at the Millrose Games track and field event in Madison Square Garden in New York, Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
AP FILE
2012: Novak Djokovic outlasts Rafael Nadal to defend his Australian Open title
2012 — Novak Djokovic outlasts Rafael Nadal to defend his Australian Open title in the longest ever Grand Slam final and becomes the fifth man to win three straight majors in the Open Era. Djokovic completes a 5-hour, 53-minute 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 victory over Nadal at 1:37 a.m.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates by ripping his shirt off after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2012. (AP Photo/Ryan Pierse,Pool)
AP FILE
2017: Roger Federer wins his 18th major title
2017 — Roger Federer wins his 18th major title by beating Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to capture the Australian Open.
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
AP FILE
