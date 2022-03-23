Lauren Stivrins finds playing in Athletes Unlimited to be 'a breath of fresh air'

During her six seasons at Nebraska, Lauren Stivrins mastered many skills in becoming one of the best middle blockers in the country. In addition, she developed off-court talents like leadership and communication in her time as a three-year captain.

However, in just her second week as a professional, the 6-foot-4 middle blocker is treading new waters as she tries to master a new skill: Drafting a complete volleyball team.

After a standout first week earned her the fourth-best point total based on individual performance, Stivrins served as one of four captains for the Athletes Unlimited professional league. The second round of games begins Wednesday night with the matches broadcast on FS2, YouTube and Bally Sports regional networks.

When Stivrins learned after the first three matches that she was one of the league’s top point scorers, she was shocked. While honored to be in the leading group, Stivrins said she wished it would have happened a week later so she could figure out all the details around the draft better.

“I just wish this could have happened maybe next week, maybe a little bit later, once I had figured out how this really works,” Stivrins said on Monday, the day after her draft. “I honestly did not expect that at all. I was just coming here to have fun, compete, get ready for more volleyball and actually get to play six-on-six, but now that we’re here, it’s a lot of fun.”

After consulting with the team facilitator — the teams don’t have formal coaches — Stivrins devised a drafting strategy. Her first pick needed to be a scoring pin hitter, so she selected outside hitter Leah Edmond. She then picked setter Val Nichol in the second round and added libero Morgan Hentz, who is “basically the Jesus of back-row volleyball.” Stivrins also drafted several players she worked out with previously to round out her team.

It’s been a whirlwind past month for Stivrins, who joined the Dallas-based league just a few weeks ago to start training and scrimmaging. The pool of 44 players is broken up among four teams each week, and they earn points based on individual stats, team success and MVP awards. In the first draft, Stivrins was the first middle blocker selected.

Stivrins earned MVP 1 honors in her first match as she amassed eight kills, four blocks and three aces. As part of Team De La Cruz, Stivrins won all three matches on cumulative points during the opening week and racked up 660 points, which put her fourth overall and earned her the right to be a captain for the second week.

As a captain, Stivrins has a few extra responsibilities this week, such as setting up practices. Even though she’s the youngest player in the league, she feels like her voice is heard and she’s earned the respect of her teammates.

“Even though I am the youngest (player), it’s nice to feel that my voice matters and people want to hear what I have to say,” she said. “I think that there is something really special here, and I’m really glad that I decided to come out here.”

Stivrins’ decision to join Athletes Unlimited made sense, given her timeline and professional goals. She talked with Nebraska assistant Kelly Hunter, who played in the league last spring, and received a favorable report.

Following Nebraska’s loss in the national championship match in December, Stivrins had a few opportunities to go abroad to play professionally. However, she opted to take an approach that allowed her to finish her rehab and recover after a long year in which she played two collegiate seasons and underwent back surgery.

Stivrins said she wasn’t ready to go overseas to play professionally immediately with everything that was happening post-graduation.

“My body was fatigued. It had been a long season, and I was still doing my rehab,” she said. “I really had a chance to finish that out, calm down and get my feet under me. Especially after such a big life change — graduating from college and packing up the last six years of my life — I wasn’t ready to do all that over again in a foreign country.”

Stivrins spent much of the past few months training at the national team facilities in Anaheim, California. She will return there after the season wraps up in mid-April, and will participate in more training and tryouts for the world championships team.

Then in September, she will join Italian club Il Bisonte Firenze after signing a contract last week. Her former NU teammate Mikaela Foecke Richter played for the Florence-based team in 2019-20. Stivrins said she hasn’t yet connected with Richter, who had her first child Tuesday, but plans to before she heads to Italy.

“Most of these people have played overseas and have either played there or played against them,” Stivrins said. “Everyone has had really great things to say, and they said Florence was one of their favorite cities.”

Even though the teams change every week and players don’t get a chance to settle in, she enjoys the camaraderie of people who love playing volleyball and are working to establish a league in the United States. So far, it’s exceeded all of her expectations, and she enjoyed hanging out and getting to know everyone.

“It’s the most positive volleyball experience I’ve had in so long,” she said. “It’s a player-led league. So if ever there’s something that’s bothering you, or whatever, everyone is so willing to help and everyone is so supportive here, and it’s honestly such a breath of fresh air.”

