FARGO, N.D. -- A five-run fifth inning on Wednesday night has the Sioux City Explorers a game away from advancing to the second round of the American Association of Baseball's Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs.

Sioux City, the No. 2-seed in AA's West Division, went into the fifth frame against tied with the fourth-seeded Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 3-3, but the Explorers ultimately weathered a spirited comeback bid to win, 8-6, at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo.

Game 2 will be Friday night at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City at 7:05 p.m. The Explorers would also host a Game 3 on Saturday if necessary.

A pair of left-handed bats brought in the first runs of the game-deciding inning.

Matt Lloyd started the rally with a base hit to right field that scored Scott Ota from second and left two on.

Lloyd ended the game 3-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored. Ota finished as the only other Explorer with multiple hits as he went 2-for-5.

Then with bases loaded, Kyle Kosser took a 2-2 pitch to the opposite field with a line drive down the third-base line to bring home John Nogowski.

Two more reached home when Chase Harris and Delvin Zinn grew walks with all the bases occupied, and the last scored on an RBI single off the bat of Daniel Lingua II.

It was a roller coaster start to the game for the X's.

After Sioux City took a 1-0 lead on a Lloyd solo home run to right-center, Fargo-Moorhead stormed back to take a two-run lead on three-run blast by John Silviano that also drove in Leobaldo Pina and B.J. Lopez.

However, a two-out error meant none of the three runs went as earned against Sioux City started Austin Drury, who worked five innings, struck out four and gave up four runs (one earned) on nine hits allowed. The other run came on an RBI by RedHawks' Manuel Boscan.

Drury was awarded the win for his efforts, and Explorers reliever Sean Rackoski got the save by coming on in the ninth to record the final two outs.

The RedHawks' Dillon Thomas and Pina both reached to start the ninth with Max Kuhns pitching for the X's. Both rounded the base paths to score on a passed ball after Rackoski entered from the bullpen, but Fargo-Moorhead was shut down from there.

Parker Caracci and Carlos Diaz also saw the mound in relief for Sioux City and combined to work 2 ⅔ scoreless innings.

Kevin McGovern took the loss for Fargo-Moorhead. He started for the RedHawks and was in control through four innings, but went into fifth and failed to record an out to end with eight runs allowed (all earned) on 10 hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

As a team, the X's went for 11 hits and drew eight walks against seven strikeouts.

Back-to-back RBI hits by Harris and Zinn to plate Lloyd and Kasser tied it at three in the fourth. Zinn's came on a double to left and scored Kasser while Harris' base hit to center plated Lloyd from third.