KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Sioux City Explorers are assured of a spot in the American Association playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Now, the X's await the end of the regular season Monday to learn their first-round postseason opponent.

The Explorers will play their first playoff game on Wednesday, Sept. 6, with the location and time still to be determined. The top four teams in the American Association's two divisions qualify for the playoffs. The top seed in each division then picks their opponents. The other two teams in each division play each other.

The Kansas City Monarchs (56-39) claimed the Western Division title with a 6-2 win over the Explorers Thursday night. Sioux City (50-45) remains in second place, two games ahead of third-place Sioux Falls, who also has clinched a wild card berth.

The Explorers clinched a wild card berth Wednesday night with a 4-1 road win over the Monarchs. After missing the playoffs last season, the Explorers return to postseason for the seventh time under manager Steve Montgomery.

In Wednesday's game, the X’s scored a pair of runs in the third and two ninth inning insurance runs to claim their ninth win in 11 games against Kansas City this season.

In the second inning, Sioux City's Chase Harris led off with a single and was followed by Daniel Lingua, who shot the ball the other way to left to put runners at first and second. The Monarchs' starter, Ashton Goudeau, picked up a double play ball to get the first two outs, but he then issued a walk to John Nogowski. Matt Lloyd doubled off the wall in left to drive in one run and Gimenez singled another run home to make it, 2-0.

Entering the top of the ninth with a one-run lead, the Explorers pushed across two insurance runs. Harris worked a one-out walk off Monarchs closer Patrick Weigel and immediately stole second. Weigel uncorked a wild pitch to move Harris to third. Lingua singled past the drawn in infield to make it 3-1. Lingua was also on the move, stealing second to get into scoring position. After Weigel retired Ota on a ground ball to first, Nogowski singled up the box to score Lingua.

X's starter Austin Drury (5-5), who entered the game with a 2.70 ERA in the month of August, was outstanding again for the Explorers. The lefty scattered four hits with eight strikeouts, with the only run he allowed coming on a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh by Miker Adolfo.

In Thursday night's loss, the X's fell behind in the first inning after the Monarchs plated two runs against starter Heitor Tokar. Sioux City got on the board in the top of the third inning off former Major League hurler Brandon Finnegan (7-5). With one out Delvin Zinn singled and moved to second on a fielder's choice by Daniel Lingua. Ota's RBI single cut the lead to 2-1.

Kansas City added an unearned run in the fifth and three runs in the bottom of the seventh to increased their lead to 6-1. The X’s had their chances with nine hits off Finnegan. but two double play balls and no walks issued kept any uprising on the bases from happening. Finnegan went seven innings, allowing one earned run while striking out seven.

With Jordan Martinson on in relief in the eighth, the Explorers scored their second run of the game on a RBI hit by Lloyd. Kyle Kasser walked to load the bases with Kansas City going to the pen once again. Alex Valdez struck out pinch hitter Vince Fernandez and retired Ortega on a ground ball to first to leave the bases loaded.

The Explores were set to conclude their final road trip of the regular season Friday afternoon with a doubleheader against the Chicago Dogs in Rosemont, Illinois. Results of the games were too late for the Journal's deadline for Saturday's paper.