KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Sioux City Explorers clinched a spot in the American Association playoffs Wednesday night with a 4-1 road win over the Kansas City Monarchs.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Explorers return to postseason for the seventh time under manager Steve Montgomery. The Explorers will play their first playoff game Wednesday, Sept. 6, with the opponent, location and time still to be determined by the outcome of the remainder of the regular season, which ends Monday.

The top four teams in the American Association's two division qualify for the playoffs. The top seed in each division picks their opponent, and the other two teams play each other.

Kansas City (55-39) needs one more win to clinch the top spot in the west for the fourth straight season. The Explorers (50-44) remain in second place, two games ahead of third-place Sioux Falls.

In Wednesday night's game, the X’s scored a pair of runs in the third and two ninth inning insurance runs to claim their ninth win in 11 games against Kansas City this season.

The Monarchs' starter, Ashton Goudeau, a former Major Leaguer, came into the game giving up just two earned runs in 11 innings. In the second inning, Sioux City's Chase Harris led off with a single and was followed by Daniel Lingua, who shot the ball the other way to left to put runners at first and second. Goudeau picked up a double play ball to get the first two outs, but he then issued a walk to John Nogowski. Matt Lloyd doubled off the wall in left to drive in one run and Gimenez singled another run home to make it, 2-0.

Starter Austin Drury (5-5), who entered the game with a 2.70 ERA in the month of August, was outstanding again for the Explorers. The lefty scattered four hits with eight strikeouts, with the only run he allowed coming on a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh by Miker Adolfo.

Right-hander Parker Carraci came in for Drury following a walk in the seventh and Sioux City clinging to a 2-1 lead. He struck out the next two and retired LJ Hatch on a ground ball to third to end the threat. In the eighth inning, Carraci walked Andy Yerzy, but got a double play ball off the bat of Odubel Herrera. He then retired Justin Wylie on a pop out to second to end the inning.

Entering the top of the ninth with a one-run lead, the Explorers pushed across two insurance runs. Harris workd a one-out walk off Monarchs closer Patrick Weigel and immediately stole second. Weigel uncorked a wild pitch to move Harris to third. Lingua singled past the drawn in infield to make it 3-1. Lingua was also on the move, stealing second to get into scoring position. After Weigel retired Ota on a ground ball to first, Nogowski singled up the box to score Lingua.

Sean Rackoski, pitching down the road from where he played his college ball at the University of Kansas, came in and picked up his 19th save. He struck out Chris Herrmann and then walked Adolfo. Brian O’Grady then bounced into a game-ending double play to seal the win for the Explorers.

The X's and and Monarchs were scheduled to play the final game of their three-game series Thursday night.